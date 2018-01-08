NEW YORK — Former 2012 GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney was treated for prostate cancer last year.
That's according to a Romney aide who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the aide was not authorized to discuss a sensitive health issue publicly. The aide said Monday that Romney was diagnosed with "slow-growing prostate cancer" last year. The cancer was removed surgically and found not to have spread beyond the prostate, the aide said.
The news comes as Romney, 70, weighs whether to run for a Utah Senate seat currently occupied by Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch. Hatch announced last week that he would not seek another term this fall.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Dennis Kucinich files paperwork to run for Ohio governor
Former Cleveland mayor and U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich filed paperwork Monday indicating plans to join the race to become Ohio's next governor.
National
Walker gets behind funding boost for low-spending schools
Gov. Scott Walker got behind a proposal Monday to boost aid for rural schools and allow low-spending districts to raise their property taxes without a vote, similar to a change he vetoed from the state budget.
National
New Oregon law says motorists can pump their gas _ sometimes
An Oregon law passed nearly seven decades ago banned drivers from pumping their own gas but now that's changing — in some cases. The new year ushered in some modifications to an aging law that makes Oregon only one of two states in the U.S. that places restrictions on self-service gas.
National
US seeks dismissal of lawsuit over Marine recruit's death
The U.S. government is asking a judge to dismiss a $100 million lawsuit over the death of a Marine recruit from Michigan.
National
White Kansas lawmaker says blacks 'responded worst' to drugs
A white Kansas state lawmaker arguing against the legalization of any use of marijuana suggested that it and other drugs were originally outlawed in part because blacks were "basically users" and "responded worst" to the drugs because of their "character makeup — their genetics and that."
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.