BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. — A U.S. official says Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and others in the administration plan to brief President Donald Trump Friday afternoon on the state of peace negotiations in Afghanistan.
Trump is spending most of the week at his golf club in New Jersey. The official who described the meeting was not authorized to discuss it publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.
The latest round of peace talks between the Taliban and the United States ended early Monday without final resolution on a peace deal for Afghanistan. Both sides said they would consult with their leadership on the next steps.
The State Department declined to comment.
