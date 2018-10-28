NEW YORK — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press the New York Mets and Brodie Van Wagenen are getting closer to completing a deal that would make the high-profile agent the team's next general manager.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Saturday night because negotiations were ongoing.
The 44-year-old Van Wagenen appears set to switch sides after representing several Mets stars including Jacob deGrom, Yoenis Cespedes and Todd Frazier, among others.
Van Wagenen has been co-head of CAA Baseball since 2010 and emerged as the club's top choice for GM from a list of 10-12 original candidates.
Tampa Bay Rays senior vice president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom also was a finalist and remains a possibility, according to the person. An announcement is expected shortly after the World Series — but no earlier than Tuesday.
Doug Melvin also had a second interview with ownership this week, but the former Texas and Milwaukee general manager was told he is no longer in the running.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.