The Los Angeles Angels and catcher Jason Castro have agreed to a $6.85 million, one-year contract, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday night because the deal was pending a successful physical and had not been announced.

The 32-year-old Castro was an All-Star with Houston in 2013 and has a strong defensive reputation. He batted .232 with 13 home runs and a .767 OPS in 79 games for the Minnesota Twins last season.

Los Angeles used five players at catcher last year, with Jonathan Lucroy and Kevan Smith getting the most starts. Angels backstops combined to bat .221 with 15 home runs and were valued at -0.6 wins above replacement (per FanGraphs). Castro has been worth at least 1.6 WAR in six of the past seven seasons.

Castro is set to join a lineup that also added All-Star third baseman Anthony Rendon on a $245 million, seven-year deal last month.