LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas Aces and Washington Mystics on Aug. 5 will complete their game that was suspended at halftime because of an earthquake earlier this month.

The WNBA made the announcement Monday. The game will be played at T-Mobile Arena instead of the Aces' normal home at Mandalay Bay because that venue isn't available.

The original game on July 5 was suspended at halftime with Washington leading 51-36 when a magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit California.

Las Vegas will most likely be missing A'ja Wilson for the completion of the game. She has been sidelined with a left ankle sprain. Washington is expected to have Emma Meesseman, who missed the original game because she was playing for Belgium in the EuroBasket Tournament.