National
Conservatives push Kris Kobach for Homeland Security head
Outside allies of President Donald Trump have launched a public campaign urging him to nominate former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach as his next secretary of Homeland Security.
Business
Markets Right Now: Stocks move broadly lower on Wall Street
The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
National
Soldier killed in Afghanistan was decorated NYC firefighter
New York City's mayor and fire commissioner say a U.S. soldier killed in Afghanistan was honored in 2014 for making a heroic rescue while serving with the Fire Department of New York.
Nation
Marilynn Smith, Hall of Famer and LPGA founder, dies at 89
Marilynn Smith, one of the 13 founders of the LPGA Tour whose 21 victories, two majors and endless support of her tour led to her induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame, died Tuesday. She was 89.
Business
Boeing's deliveries of popular jet tumble after grounding
Deliveries of Boeing's best-selling jet tumbled as expected after the newest version of the plane was grounded around the world following two deadly crashes.