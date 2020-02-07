JANUARY 31-FEBRUARY 6, 2020
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean, curated by AP photographer Rebecca Blackwell in Mexico City.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
High water wreaks havoc on Great Lakes, swamping communities
Rita Alton has an unusual morning routine these days: Wake up. Get dressed. Go outside to see if her house is closer to tumbling down an 80-foot (24.4-meter) cliff into Lake Michigan.
National
Trump acquittal confronts Dems with election-year choices
Donald Trump's impeachment ended with a reminder of why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi resisted the idea for so long — an acquittal everyone saw coming, followed by a bombastic presidential victory lap and a bump in his poll numbers just as the 2020 campaign officially began.
TV & Media
Prosecutors to drop rape charges for doctor from reality TV
Prosecutors are planning to drop rape and kidnapping charges against a California doctor who appeared in a reality TV dating show and his girlfriend after saying that key video evidence didn't actually exist.
National
To win New Hampshire, Warren has to go through Sanders
Elizabeth Warren's path to victory may have to go through fellow progressive Bernie Sanders. And after Sanders' strong showing in Iowa, that path became far more difficult heading into Tuesday's New Hampshire primary.
Business
Scottsdale man, mother indicted in restaurant fraud scheme
A Scottsdale man and his mother have been indicted for alleged wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.