WASHINGTON — A new poll shows that a majority of Americans are concerned that a foreign government might interfere in some way in the 2020 presidential election, whether by tampering with election results, stealing information or by influencing candidates or voter opinion.

The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds Democrats more likely to express the highest level of concern, but Democrats and Republicans alike have at least some concerns.

Overall, half of Americans say they're extremely or very concerned about foreign interference in the form of altered election results or voting systems, even though hackers bent on causing widespread havoc at polling places face challenges.

Similarly, about half are very concerned about the prospect of foreign governments influencing political candidates or affecting voters' perceptions of the candidates.