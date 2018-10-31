ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The oldest son of Alaska's former Gov. Sarah Palin has won a delay on beginning a year in custody in an assault case after his lawyer said a bed at a treatment hospital for veterans became available.
Track Palin was supposed to turn himself in to an Anchorage halfway house Wednesday after a judge decided new assault allegations disqualified him from a therapeutic court program.
But Anchorage District Court Judge David Wallace approved a motion by Palin's attorney Friday seeking to allow the 29-year-old Army veteran to begin serving his sentence Dec. 5. Wallace was appointed to the bench by then-Gov. Sarah Palin.
Track Palin was arrested in September after a female acquaintance said he hit her in the head. Last year, he was arrested after attacking his father.
