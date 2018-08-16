LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is considering a 2020 presidential run, says President Donald Trump has done "plenty of racist things" to divide the nation while failing to deliver on health care reform and other promises.

The two-term Democratic mayor says his party needs to show the president is thin-skinned and ineffective.

In an interview Thursday with The Associated Press, Garcetti says Trump has not delivered on a promise to create a better health care plan than President Obama's model.

On race, Garcetti stopped short of calling Trump a racist but says "he certainly has done plenty of racist things."

The mayor says that "racism is something that lives in everybody" but Trump "seems to be much more comfortable with his racism, letting it out."