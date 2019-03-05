PRAGUE — Ahead of his meeting with Donald Trump, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis is praising the U.S. president for trying to reach a North Korea nuclear disarmament peacefully.
Babis, who is meeting Trump in the White House Thursday, says talking to a dictator is a better option than a military conflict.
Babis told The Associated Press the U.S. should also use its influence and position as a permanent U.N. Security Council member to help negotiate peace in Syria.
He says that besides criticizing the regime of President Bashar Assad, it is also necessary to communicate with its representatives "and engage all the states that could have a say."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
TV & Media Oprah interviews men alleging abuse in 'Neverland': 'This moment transcends Michael Jackson'
More from Star Tribune
TV & Media Oprah interviews men alleging abuse in 'Neverland': 'This moment transcends Michael Jackson'
More from Star Tribune
TV & Media Oprah interviews men alleging abuse in 'Neverland': 'This moment transcends Michael Jackson'
More from Star Tribune
TV & Media Oprah interviews men alleging abuse in 'Neverland': 'This moment transcends Michael Jackson'
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Mexican townspeople block police raids on fuel theft gang
Townspeople in Mexico who were allegedly paid by a criminal group have burned cars and trucks to block a police raid on a fuel-theft gang.
World
After years of promise, battery cars about to go mainstream
For years, there have been lots of electric cars proudly rolled out at auto shows but few on the streets or at dealers. That could be about to change.
World
Japan court OK's Nissan ex-Chairman Ghosn's release on bail
A Tokyo court approved the release of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn on 1 billion yen ($8.9 million) bail on Tuesday, rejecting an appeal by prosecutors to keep him jailed, a lawyer for the auto executive said.
World
Prominent French jihadis killed in IS-held area in Syria
A prominent French militant who joined the Islamic State group, Jean-Michel Clain, died over the weekend from wounds suffered in an earlier airstrike that killed his jihadi brother, his wife said Tuesday as she emerged from the group's last pocket of land in Syria.
World
Counterterror police examine 3 explosive devices in London
Britain's counterterrorism police are investigating after three padded mailing bags containing small explosive devices were found near major transport hubs in London.