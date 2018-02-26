WASHINGTON — Judging from a recent tweet, President Donald Trump can't be counted on to accurately reflect what he's seeing on TV.

Trump went after California Rep. Adam Schiff, lead author of a Democratic memo defending the FBI and Justice Department in the Russia investigation, tweeting: "'Congressman Schiff omitted and distorted key facts' @FoxNews So, what else is new. He is a total phony!"

But that's not what Fox News said.

Fox anchor Molly Line said this while questioning a journalist about the Democratic memo and one released earlier from Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee: "Congressman Schiff, he argues the Republican memo omitted and distorted key facts." She accurately quoted Schiff's position.

But in Trump's distorted telling Saturday evening, that became "Congressman Schiff omitted and distorted key facts," attributed to Fox News.

