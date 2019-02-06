WASHINGTON — A look at one of President Donald Trump's statements from his State of the Union address on Tuesday night and how it compares with the facts:
TRUMP: "Our brave troops have now been fighting in the Middle East for almost 19 years."
THE FACTS: Trump exaggerated the length of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. The war in Afghanistan began in October 2001, in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks. The invasion of Iraq was in March 2003. The U.S. has been at war for a bit more than 17 years.
Also, he refers to fighting in the Middle East. Iraq is in the Middle East, but Afghanistan is in south and central Asia.
