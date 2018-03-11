MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — President Donald Trump falsely claimed Saturday night that a majority of women voted for him in the 2016 election.
His statement at a rally in support of Rick Saccone, Republican candidate in a House special election Tuesday:
TRUMP: "Women! We love you! We love you. Hey, didn't we surprise them with women during the election? Remember? 'Women won't like Donald Trump.' I said, have I really had that kind of a problem? I don't think so. But, 'Women won't like Donald Trump. It will be a rough night for Donald Trump because the women won't come out.' We got 52 percent, right? 52."
THE FACTS: Exit polls found he got 41 percent of the votes from women in the election, not 52 percent. The figure he cited — 52 percent — applies only to white women. The surveys of voters found that only 4 percent of black women and 25 percent of Hispanic women voted for him.
EDITOR'S NOTE _ A look at the veracity of claims by political figures
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.