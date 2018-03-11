WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump continues to demand that Republicans be given credit for racking up a scorecard of 5-0 in special congressional elections. The fact his numbers are wrong has not deterred him from repeating the bogus claim for some nine months.

TRUMP: "The Republicans are 5-0 in recent Congressional races, a point which the Fake News Media continuously fails to mention. I backed and campaigned for all of the winners. They give me credit for one. Hopefully, Rick Saccone will be another big win on Tuesday." — tweet Sunday.

THE FACTS: The actual score in congressional races last year — meaning for the House — is 5-1 for the Republicans. The GOP won in Utah, Montana, Kansas, South Carolina and Georgia. Democrats won in California. In every case, the party that had held the seat kept it.

Add the Senate race in Alabama won by a Democrat in August and the score is 5-2. That was the only turnover from one party to the other.

Trump has been misrepresenting the results of special elections at least since June, when he led an Iowa rally in a chant of "Five and 0." At the time, the score was 4-1.

Saccone is running for the House in Pennsylvania in the first special election this year.

EDITOR'S NOTE _ A look at the veracity of claims by political figures