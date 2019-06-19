WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump officially opened his 2020 campaign Tuesday with a speech exaggerating what he's done for the economy.

From his rally in Orlando, Florida:

TRUMP: "It's soaring to incredible new heights. Perhaps the greatest economy we've had in the history of our country."

THE FACTS: The economy is not one of the best in the country's history.

The economy expanded at an annual rate of 3.2 percent in the first quarter of this year. That growth was the highest in just four years for the first quarter.

In the late 1990s, growth topped 4 percent for four straight years, a level it has not yet reached on an annual basis under Trump. Growth even reached 7.2 percent in 1984.

While the economy has shown strength, it grew 2.9% in 2018 — the same pace it reached in 2015 under President Barack Obama — and simply hasn't hit historically high growth rates. Trump has legitimate claim to a good economy but it's not a record-breaker and it flows from an expansion that began in mid-2009.

EDITOR'S NOTE _ A look at the veracity of claims by political figures