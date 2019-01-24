NEW YORK — Jim Acosta has some follow-up comments on the Trump administration.
The CNN Chief White House Correspondent, who has frequently clashed with President Donald Trump and other officials, has a book coming out June 11. He's calling it "The Enemy of the People," Trump's inflammatory insult for the cable network and others whose reporting displeases him.
HarperCollins Publishers told The Associated Press on Thursday that Acosta would describe the "near-constant conflict" in covering Trump and offer portraits of Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and others.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
AP Exclusive: CNN's Acosta writing book on Trump White House
Jim Acosta has some follow-up comments on the Trump administration.
National
College fires professor accused of giving Nazi salute
A community college fired a business professor Thursday accused of comparing education officials to Nazis by shouting in German and giving a Nazi salute for more than 10 minutes at a faculty and administrators' meeting.
National
Federal courts projected to run out of money on Feb. 1
The monthlong government shutdown is expected to hit federal courts on Feb. 1.So far, the judiciary has managed to continue full-paid operations by using court…
National
Senate pressing ahead on shutdown votes with dim prospects
The Senate is pressing ahead with votes on competing Democratic and Republican plans to end the 34-day partial government shutdown, but both measures appear likely to fall victim to a poisonous Washington impasse that shows little sign of easing.
National
Iowa Sen. Ernst says she was raped in college by boyfriend
Sen. Joni Ernst says in an interview that she was raped by a boyfriend while she was a student at Iowa State University but didn't report the assault.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.