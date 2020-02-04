Apple Book charts for week ending February 2, 2020: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)

1. The Mamba Mentality by Kobe Bryant - 9780374719159 - (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

2. Insatiable by Helen Hardt - 9781642631395 - (Waterhouse Press)

3. When You See Me by Lisa Gardner - 9781524745011 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. Into the Fire by Gregg Hurwitz - 9781250120472 - (St. Martin's Publishing Group)

5. American Dirt (Oprah's Book Club) by Jeanine Cummins - 9781250209771 - (Flatiron Books)

6. The Boy in the Photo by Nicole Trope - 9781786818645 - (Bookouture)

7. Night Moves by Nora Roberts - 9781488058165 - (Silhouette)

8. Vendetta Road by Christine Feehan - 9781984803573 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. A Minute to Midnight by David Baldacci - 9781538761625 - (Grand Central Publishing)

10. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)