2018: 1st Team: Liz Cambage (Dal), Elena Delle Donne (Was), Tiffany Hayes (Atl), Breanna Stewart (Sea), Diana Taurasi (Pho); 2nd Team: Sylvia Fowles (Min), Brittney Griner (Pho), Maya Moore (Min), Candace Parker (LA), Skylar Diggins-Smith (Dal).

2017: 1st Team: Tina Charles (NY), Sylvia Fowles (Min), Nneka Ogwumike (LA), Candace Parker(LA), Skylar Diggins-Smith (Dal); 2nd Team: Brittney Griner (Pho), Jonquel Jones (Con), Maya Moore (Min), Breanna Stewart (Sea), Diana Taurasi (Pho).

2016: 1st Team: Tina Charles (NY), Elena Delle Donne (Was), Maya Moore (Min), Nneka Ogwumike, (LA), Breanna Stewart (Sea); 2nd Team: Sue Bird (Sea), Sylvia Fowles (Min), Angel McCoughtry (Atl), Candace Parker (LA), Diana Taurasi (Pho).