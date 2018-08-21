2018: 1st Team: Liz Cambage (Dal), Elena Delle Donne (Was), Tiffany Hayes (Atl), Breanna Stewart (Sea), Diana Taurasi (Pho); 2nd Team: Sylvia Fowles (Min), Brittney Griner (Pho), Maya Moore (Min), Candace Parker (LA), Skylar Diggins-Smith (Dal).
2017: 1st Team: Tina Charles (NY), Sylvia Fowles (Min), Nneka Ogwumike (LA), Candace Parker(LA), Skylar Diggins-Smith (Dal); 2nd Team: Brittney Griner (Pho), Jonquel Jones (Con), Maya Moore (Min), Breanna Stewart (Sea), Diana Taurasi (Pho).
2016: 1st Team: Tina Charles (NY), Elena Delle Donne (Was), Maya Moore (Min), Nneka Ogwumike, (LA), Breanna Stewart (Sea); 2nd Team: Sue Bird (Sea), Sylvia Fowles (Min), Angel McCoughtry (Atl), Candace Parker (LA), Diana Taurasi (Pho).
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.