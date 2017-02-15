For the second time this week, a visiting player lost his cool at Xcel Energy Center. This time the aggression was directed at an official.

Antoine Vermette, the Anaheim Ducks’ typically a mild-mannered forward, lost control for a moment after a faceoff in the third period and slashed linesman Shandor Alphonso. He was penalized with a game misconduct and ejected for physical abuse of an official. The Ducks won the game 1-0.

Gustav Nyquist on Sunday speared Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon in the face, opening up a wound that required stitches.

Vermette’s slash to the right leg of Alphonso appeared to have minimal physical impact, but it will have a significant effect on his ice time and paychecks. He could be suspended up to 20 games for hitting an official.

Vermette isn’t the first player or coach to lose his cool and attack an official. Here are some of the worst that we could remember:



Assistant coach orders Texas high school players to attack referee.



Dennis Wideman cross-checks referee.



Former Twins player Delmon Young throws his bat at an umpire.







Roberto Alomar spit on umpire John Hirschbeck after being called out on strikes.





California junior college football player punches referee.

VIDEO: Mt. SAC lineman punches referee between plays at Ventura College (video by @SoCalCollegeSpo) @scfafootball pic.twitter.com/ZD4vejJRYp — VCStar CollegeSports (@vcscolleges) September 11, 2016





Argentina soccer league player punches an official.



Polish boxer attacks referee after losing.



Brett Lawrie throws his helmet at umpire.



Russell Westbrook accidentally (or some think it was intentional) hit a ref in the head with the basketball.

Some referees fight back.