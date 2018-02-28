HARTFORD, Conn. — A man says he forged a museum artifact in Connecticut that was once described as a "treasure to behold for art and history buffs alike."
Massachusetts antique dealer Harold Gordon tells The Hartford Courant he turned a plain writing desk into the "Bingham Family Civil War Memorial Secretary." The piece was said to be a gift given to a Civil War veteran in honor of his brother who was killed at the Battle of Antietam.
Gordon says he sold the piece to a Connecticut antiques dealer because he needed the money. The dealer showed the piece at a 2015 Winter Antiques Show in New York, where it was purchased by the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art.
The museum said in a statement Monday it has been offered a full refund.
