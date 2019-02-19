Not only is the Twin Cities area assured of its snowiest February on record once Wednesday comes and goes, but the metro also is in store this week for its deepest single accumulation of the season.

That's the latest word from the National Weather Service (NWS), which is alerting millions of people in parts of Minnesota and western Wisconsin of a winter storm hauling 6 to 9 inches of snow their way Wednesday morning. Just a day earlier, the NWS had totals pegged at something closer to 6 inches.

So far this month, the Twin Cities area has had 22.6 inches of snow, and even if the forecast comes a couple of inches short, that would still be enough to top the all-time snowiest February. That was in 1962, with 26.5 inches.

Toss in additional snow in the forecast around the corner Friday and into the weekend, and the year's shortest month looks to tally more inches of snow than it has days.

The weather service's winter storm warning covers much of east-central Minnesota, through southern Minnesota and into western Wisconsin. The first flakes are expected to fall in Wednesday's opening moments and not let up until evening.

The heaviest accumulations are anticipated for Wednesday morning from 5 to 10 a.m., when "we might see snowfall rates of about an inch per hour," said NWS meteorologist Brent Hewett. "This will definitely put a damper on the morning commute."

Wednesday's whiteout could very well become this winter season's snowiest day yet for the metro, Hewett added. So far, that 2018-19 mark belongs to Feb. 10, when 5.9 inches was measured at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.