The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill weighs race so heavily in its admissions process that it is the predominant factor in determining whether many black and Hispanic students get in, according to court papers filed Friday by an anti-affirmative action group that is also suing Harvard.

The group, Students for Fair Admissions, says the university is excluding white and Asian applicants in favor of less qualified black and Hispanic students.

The plaintiffs accuse UNC of using race “at every stage” of the admissions process, in violation of the law, “even when the application gives no indication that race affected the student’s life in any way.”

“This is wrong,” the university said in a brief in its defense, also filed Friday. An applicant’s race does not provide an automatic boost or guarantee admission, the university said. Rather, “This factor, like all others, is always considered in the context of everything else known about a candidate and in light of the range of contributions the candidate might make to the University.”

The case has many similarities to a deeply divisive lawsuit that Students for Fair Admissions brought against Harvard, leading to a hard-fought trial last fall. But unlike the Harvard case, which focused on whether the university was particularly unfair to one minority group, Asian-Americans, the UNC case is more akin to high-profile affirmative action lawsuits of the past, which accused schools of favoring black and Hispanic students.

The cases are also somewhat different in legal approaches. The plaintiffs accuse Harvard of violating federal civil rights law, and UNC of violating civil rights law and the Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause. Both lawsuits were tailored to reach the Supreme Court.

Filed in 2014, both lawsuits were engineered by Edward Blum, a conservative activist who opposes racial preferences. At this point it is a tossup which case will reach the high court first. It is possible that if one gets there first, the Supreme Court could decide to call up the other as well.

Both sides in the UNC lawsuit asked a federal judge to rule immediately in their favor, rather than allowing the case to go to trial. The filings cap a stressful week for UNC, whose chancellor, Carol Folt, ordered the removal of the last remnants of a Confederate monument on campus that had become a focus of racial tension, and then announced her resignation.

In an e-mail to the UNC community Friday, Folt portrayed the suit as part of a coordinated campaign against race-conscious admissions policies at three universities, UNC, Harvard and the University of Texas. (Students for Fair Admissions filed a similar admissions lawsuit against Texas in state court in 2017.)

Folt sought to reassure UNC students that no one on campus was underqualified.

“We are proud of the contributions our students make in our community, and we want each of you to know that you rightfully earned your place here,” she said.