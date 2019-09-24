NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. — A man who was still working as a barber when he was 108 years old has died in New York.
Brooks Funeral Home says Anthony Mancinelli died Thursday.
The Italian immigrant worked as a barber from age 12 until this past July in and around Newburgh, 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of New York City.
Guinness World Records credited him with being the oldest working barber.
He opened Anthony's Barbershop of Newburgh in 1930 and owned it for 40 years. He later worked at other shops.
An obituary published by the funeral home says he outlived his wife of 69 years, seven siblings and one of his two sons.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Anthony Mancinelli, barber still cutting hair at 108, dies
A man who was still working as a barber when he was 108 years old has died in New York.
TV & Media
TV producer Dick Wolf making history with 'Law & Order: SVU'
That familiar "cha-CHUNG" sound effect from the opening credits of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" this Thursday will signal the debut of a new season and something else — TV history.
Variety
A spoonful less sugar, tad more fat: US diets still lacking
Americans' diets are a little less sweet and a little crunchier but there's still too much sugar, white bread and artery-clogging fat, a study suggests.
Variety
Chicago teachers begin vote to authorize strike next month
Chicago teachers are voting on whether to authorize a strike next month as contract negotiations continue in the nation's third-largest school district.
Nation
Millennial Money: Sneaky ways burnout hurts your bottom line
Millennials are a burned-out bunch.Millennial workers are more likely than older generations to report being burned out at work, according to a 2018 Gallup study.…