Atlanta Hawks (4-13, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (14-3, first in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks face the Atlanta Hawks. Antetokounmpo ranks second in the league scoring 31.1 points per game.

The Bucks have gone 8-2 against Eastern Conference teams. Milwaukee is 6-0 against opponents with a losing record.

The Hawks are 2-7 against conference opponents. Atlanta is 3-13 when giving up 100 or more points.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Bucks defeated the Hawks 135-127 in their last meeting on Nov. 20. Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 33 points, and De'Andre Hunter paced Atlanta scoring 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khris Middleton leads the Bucks with 2.4 made 3-pointers and averages 18.5 points while shooting 39.3 percent from beyond the arc. Antetokounmpo is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers and 32.1 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Jabari Parker ranks second on the Hawks averaging 16.9 points and collecting 6.1 rebounds. Damian Jones has averaged 0.1 made 3-pointers and scored 8.6 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 1-9, averaging 107.5 points, 38.9 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.2 points on 49.9 percent shooting.

Bucks: 9-1, averaging 115.2 points, 50.1 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points on 42.7 percent shooting.

Bucks Injuries: George Hill: day to day (back), Thanasis Antetokounmpo: day to day (illness).

Hawks Injuries: Cameron Reddish: day to day (ankle), Trae Young: day to day (ankle), Kevin Huerter: out (rotator cuff/shoulder), DeAndre' Bembry: day to day (hip), De'Andre Hunter: day to day (knee).