Boston Celtics (49-33, fourth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (60-22, first in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Milwaukee leads series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks host the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference second round with a 3-1 lead in the series. The Bucks won the last meeting 113-101. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 39 points to lead Milwaukee to the win and Kyrie Irving scored 23 points in the loss for Boston.

The Bucks are 40-12 in Eastern Conference games. Milwaukee leads the Eastern Conference with 40.4 defensive rebounds per game, led by Antetokounmpo averaging 10.3.

The Celtics are 21-20 in road games. Boston is eighth in the NBA allowing 108 points and holding opponents to 44.8 percent shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks with 5.9 assists and scores 27.7 points per game. Khris Middleton has averaged 19.5 points and collected 5.2 rebounds while shooting 45.9 percent over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Irving leads the Celtics averaging 6.9 assists while scoring 23.8 points per game. Jaylen Brown has averaged 14.1 points and totaled 5.3 rebounds while shooting 51.8 percent over the last 10 games for Boston.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Celtics: Averaging 103.5 points, 47.8 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102 points on 41.8 percent shooting.

Bucks: Averaging 117 points, 51.2 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.9 points on 41.0 percent shooting.

Bucks Injuries: Pau Gasol: out (ankle), Donte DiVincenzo: out for season (heel), Malcolm Brogdon: out (heel).

Celtics Injuries: None listed.