NEW YORK — Aziz Ansari said at a standup show Monday in New York that a sexual misconduct allegation was humiliating, but he hopes he's become better since.
It was the comedian and actor's first public discussion of the issue since a written statement in the immediate aftermath of a story in January 2018 on the website Babe.net in which an unidentified accuser wrote that Ansari acted improperly on a date.
Vulture reports that Ansari told a crowd of about 200 at the Village Underground that it was a "terrifying" topic that made him feel "upset and humiliated and embarrassed," and that ultimately he "just felt terrible this person felt this way."
Ansari says he has thought a lot about the issue in the past year and hopes "I've become a better person."
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.