Another Snow Coating Today. Cold Slap Sunday

Extended Forecast

FRIDAY: Another snow coating. Winds: SE 5-10. High: 22.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of snow. Winds: NW 5. Low: 13.

SATURDAY: Lingering AM flurries. Brisk PM winds. Winds: NW 10-20. High: 16.

SUNDAY: Icy sunshine. Sub-zero wind chills. Winds. WSW 5. Wake-up: -5. High: 8.

MONDAY: Chance of snow far southern MN. Winds: NNW 5-10. Wake-up: -1. High: 16.

TUESDAY: Winter winds. Passing flurry or two. Winds: NNW 10-15. Wake-up: 4. High: 15.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing lights snow chance far northern MN. Winds: S 5-15. Wake-up: 0. High: 15.

THURSDAY: Sunny. Still making ice. Winds: N 10-15. Wake-up: 3. High: 16.

This Day in Weather History

December 13th

1995: A low pressure system moved across northern Minnesota, depositing a band of five to seven inch snowfall along a line from around Wheaton to north of St. Cloud and around Rush City. Alexandria received seven inches of snow. Meanwhile, in southern Minnesota, one to four inches of snow fell, along with one-quarter to one-half inch of freezing rain, which forced some school closures.

1821: An extended cold snap begins at Ft. Snelling. Highs were below zero for all but one day of a 19-day stretch.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

December 13th

Average High: 27F (Record: 53F set in 1891)

Average Low: 13F (Record: -21F set in 1917)

Record Rainfall: 0.48" set in 1975

Record Snowfall: 6.3" set in 1983

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

December 13th

Sunrise: 7:42am

Sunset: 4:32pm

Hours of Daylight: ~8 hours & 49 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 42 seconds

Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 6 hours & 48 minutes

Moon Phase for December 13th at Midnight

2.1 Days After Full "Cold" Moon

"12:12 a.m. EST (0512 GMT) - On occasion, this moon was also called the Moon before Yule. December is also the month the winter cold fastens its grip. Sometimes this moon is referred to as the Full Long Nights Moon, which is an an appropriate name because the nights are now indeed long and the moon is above the horizon a long time. This particular full moon makes its highest arc across the sky because it's diametrically opposite to the low sun. The occurrence of this full moon on this particular date is rather poor timing for those who enjoy the annual performance of the Geminid meteor shower; this display will peak just two nights later and the brilliant light of the moon (which will be residing that same night in Gemini) will likely wash out all but the very brightest of these meteors."

What's in the Night Sky?

"The annual Geminid meteor shower is expected to reach its peak this weekend – though under the glaring light of the almost-full waning gibbous moon. The peak morning is likely to be Saturday, December 14, 2019 – or, possibly, Sunday, December 15, 2019. But the morning of December 13 might offer some meteors, too. These colorful meteors tend to be bright, so you might see as many as 20 or so Perseids per hour, despite the moonlight. On a dark night, free of moonlight, you can easily spot 50 or more meteors per hour. Just know that – although this is one shower you can successfully watch in the (late) evening – the best viewing is typically around 2 a.m., no matter where you are on Earth. So the best time of night to watch for Geminid meteors is around 2 a.m., when the the shower’s radiant point – near the bright star Castor in the constellation Gemini – is high in the sky. If you’re not one to stay up late, you can watch for meteors during the evening hours. Although the meteors will be few and far between at early-to-mid evening, you might, if you’re lucky, catch an earthgrazer – a sloow-moving and loong-lasting meteor that travels horizontally across the sky. Can you watch the meteor shower online? Yes. It won’t be the same experience as being out under a dark country sky. But, especially if you’re clouded out and can’t get out of the city, watching online can be a good way to join the fun. So far, we’ve heard from only one organization planning to broadcast the Geminids live. It’s sky-live.tv, which will cover the live event with 3 cameras in Teide Observatory (Canary Islands), Olivenza (Extremadura) and High Energy Observatory HESS (Namibia)."

Friday Weather Outlook

High temps on Friday will still be running a bit below average across parts of the Mid-Atlantic States with readings nearly -5F to -15F below average. It'll also be a bit cooler than average across the Upper Midwest, but it certainly won't be as cold as it was on Tuesday and Wednedsay when highs only warmed into the single digits above and below zero. Meanwhile, temps in the western half of the country will be nearly +5F to +10F above average.

National Weather Outlook

Here's a look at weather conditions across the nation as we head through the 2nd half of the week. Note that folks in the Northeast will be a little quieter on Thursday, but another round of heavier rain looks to develop PM Thursday into Friday. Meanwhile, Pacific moisture will continue to inundate folks in the Northwest with areas of heavy rain and mountain snow. Some of this moisture will impact folks in the High Plains and Upper Midwest.



Heavy Ranifall Potential

The 7-day precipitation forecast from NOAA WPC, suggests another round of heavy precipitation moving into the Southeast through the end of the week and into the weekend. This moisture will eventually lift northeast through the Mid-Atlantic States and into parts of the Northeast once again. Meanwhile, Pacific moisture will continue to move through the Western US with several inches of rain possible along the Coast, while several inches of snow will be possible in the Mountains and high elevations.

Another Round of Heavier Rain in the Eastern US

Another round of heavier rainfall will develop in the Southeastern US at the end of the week and will continue to slide northeast through the weekend. Note that some of the precipitation tallies could exceed 1" from the Southeast into the Northeast.

Another Surge of Pacific Moisture in the Northwest

Another Pacific storm will move into the Northwest over the coming days with rounds of rain and snow showers. Total preciptiation amounts from earlier this week into the weekend could exceed 1" for places like Seattle, WA and Portland, OR, while Redding, CA and Medford, OR may only see 0.50" to 0.75" through 7PM Saturday. Lighter precipitation amounts will be found farther inland, but areas of heavy snow will be possible in the mountains and high elevations. Note that a number of winter weather headlines have been issued through Saturday, where some 1ft. to 2ft. snow totals can't be ruled out!

"This Timelapse of Earth's Glaciers Will Change Your Perspective of The Past 50 Years"

"New timelapse videos from satellites that have been monitoring Earth for decades have revealed the shocking reality of ice melting at accelerated speeds all over our planet. The series focuses on glaciers and ice sheets in Alaska, Greenland and Antarctica, showing how, over the decades, most of the ice is retreating annually and not growing back. "I think observational glaciology in terms of remote sensing is a very data-rich field now, compared to 1972, when you had a few images," says glaciologist Mark Fahnestock of the University of Alaska Fairbanks. "So we are beginning to get a historical record of the speeds of glaciers, and so we can watch how rapidly that surface is lowering as things speed up, or where it's thickening."



"Drought, Heat, and Victoria Falls: A Climate Story with a Twist"

"The massive curtain of water in southern Africa between Zambia and Zimbabwe known as Victoria Falls is the world’s biggest waterfall sequence when you take into account both width and height. Often ranked as one of the seven wonders of the natural world, the falls are a prime tourist destination, which explains much of the horrified reaction the last few days as news spread that the falls had dried to a virtual trickle. Much of the coverage has centered on claims that the region is experiencing its worst drought in a century. The Zambezi River Basin that surrounds and nurtures the falls is a drought-prone place, a semiarid region accustomed to big year-to-year variations in rainfall. It’s typical for the falls to become starkly depleted in October and November, just before the onset of the summer wet season. Pictures of the falls as a raging torrent are more likely taken in March or April."



"GPS app Waze rolls out new 'Snow Warning' feature that notifies drivers when roads are hazardous because of winter weather"

"Winter is just around the corner for parts of the world and Waze has added a new feature to keep those living in these areas safe while on the road. The app now offers ‘Snow Warnings’ for drivers approaching streets that are potentially hazardous due to inclement weather. Users can report, in real-time, when a road has not been plowed and stay informed when the approach an area that has been identified by other drivers as unplowed. The feature will offer the Waze community of over 130 million monthly users the opportunity to be better prepared for winter weather conditions, as reported on by 9to5Google. Waze teamed with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) for the new feature. VDOT presented the now offers ‘Snow Warnings’ for drivers approaching streets that are potentially hazardous due to inclement weather idea to the Waze ahead of the winter season in order to keep drivers better informed while on the road. And app allows users to report a range of weather included 'ice on road', 'flood' 'hail' and 'fog', so others can see what lays ahead of them. Dani Simons, Head of Public Sector Partnerships at Waze, said: ‘One of the primary reasons we created the Waze for Cities Data program was to provide public agencies with data and insights to reduce traffic and improve the safety of their roadways."



"Sydney Is Choking on the Most Toxic Air on Earth"

"Australia has been on fire for more than a month, but the flames are hardly the only impact. Smoke from Australia’s bush fires engulfed Sydney in a smoke on Tuesday, creating the most toxic air on the planet. Scientists measure air quality using an index that measures major pollutants and uses them to rate how unhealthy the air is. The bushfire smoke on Tuesday pushed Sydney’s air quality index rating to 2,552. That’s 11 times higher than the level considered hazardous. And it’s well below air quality index readings in cities in China, India, and other places known as hotbeds of air pollution. For context, a healthy air quality index is under 50 or so. A hazardous level is between 301 to 500. Last Fall, the Camp Fire in northern California created what was then the most dangerous air quality levels on the planet—levels reached 246 in Oakland. Right now, Sydney’s not even on the same scale. The smoke created surreal scenes across the city. Fire alarms rang out across the city. Ferries were cancelled, buildings were evacuated, and schools were kept kids inside during recess. The toxic air has also caused face mask sales have spiked."



"The world's supply of fresh water is in trouble as mountain ice vanishes"

"These high "water towers" provide a huge percentage of global fresh water, but climate change and geopolitical stresses endanger their existence. HIGH IN THE Himalaya, near the base of the Gangotri glacier, water burbles along a narrow river. Pebbles, carried in the small river’s flow, pling as they carom downstream. This water will flow thousands of miles, eventually feeding people, farms, and the natural world on the vast, dry Indus plain. Many of the more than 200 million people in the downstream basin rely on water that comes from this stream and others like it. But climate change is hitting those high mountain regions more brutally than the world on average. That change is putting the “water towers” like this one, and the billions of people that depend on them, in ever more precarious positions. New research published Monday in Nature identifies the most important and vulnerable water towers in the world. The research creates a template for world leaders—many of whom gathered at a major annual climate summit last week—to follow as they consider how to prioritize climate adaptation efforts in the face of unprecedented, rapid change. “We all need water. We’re 90 percent water, we require fresh water,” says Michele Koppes, a climate and glacier scientist at the University of British Columbia and an author of the report. “We have big demands on the water from these water towers, and we have to understand better how they’re changing.”

"Study: Favorable environments for large hail increasing across U.S."

"A group of atmospheric scientists have uncovered an environmental footprint that could help explain why the cost of hailstorm damage is rapidly increasing in the United States. The scientists, led by Brian Tang at the University at Albany, combined 38 years of weather data—from 1979 to 2017—to determine how many days per year had favorable conditions for large hail, greater than the size of a golf ball, across the U.S. Consistent increases over the 38-year period were observed east of the Rocky Mountains, including a 10 to 15-day uptick in parts of the Central Plains and Midwest. Most of the Northeast also experienced an increase of about three to eight days. The findings were consistent with increases in reported large hailstones in these regions. Using a combination of publicly-available 3-D atmospheric data, NOAA hail reports and NEXRAD radar data, the scientists focused on a number of different moisture, temperature and wind variables that are relevant to the production of large hail in severe thunderstorms. Study results were published on Friday in Nature's Climate and Atmospheric Science. "Insurers are continuing to see big increases in hail-related claims across the country," said Tang, who is an associate professor in UAlbany's Department of Atmospheric and Environmental Sciences. "We wanted to see how environmental conditions that are conducive for large hail might be influencing this trend."



