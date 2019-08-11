HONG KONG — Protesters have begun gathering at a park in central Hong Kong for another day of demonstrations that have generally started peacefully but often ended in violent clashes with police.
An organizer says Sunday's rally in Victoria Park will provide a venue for people to make their demands peacefully, but that she could not stop those who want to take to the streets to face off with authorities.
Hong Kong has seen nine weeks of protest with no end in sight. The movement's demands include the resignation of the city's leader, democratic elections, the release of those arrested in earlier protests and an investigation into police use of force against the protesters.
