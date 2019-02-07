10 FEET of Snow at Mammoth Mountain in 4 DAYS !!

Ever wondered what 10 FEET of snow looks like? Take a look at the image below from @MammothMountain which is located in the Sierra Nevada Range in California. Latest reports suggests that 79" to 117" of snow fell in just 4 days, which resulted in closures there. Unreal! Interestingly, part of the same storm that brought heavy snow to places in the Western US is also responsible for our snowy/icy weather here locally!



_____________________________________________________________________________

Round #1 of Snow

Here are a few of the snow reports from Tuesday's Round #1 of snow. River Falls, WI had the greatest with 10", while folks just south of the Twin Cities metro picked up nearly 6"+. The MSP Airport had an official tally of 4.1", which makes it the greatest 1 day snowfall of the 2018-2019 winter season thus far.



______________________________________________________________________________

Round #2 of Snow/Ice Through Thursday

Here's the lastest information from the National Weather Service regarding Round #2 of snow/ice that will impact the region through Thursday.

...HEAVIER SNOWFALL TOMORROW WITH BLIZZARD CONDITIONS DEVELOPING IN SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

A Blizzard Warning has been issued for portions of west central, southwest, and south central Minnesota, or generally south of a line from Montevideo, to Mankato from noon Thursday, through 12 AM Friday. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for portions of east central Minnesota, as well as west central Wisconsin, or generally east of a line from Rush City, to Forest Lake, Cottage Grove and Cannon Falls Minnesota from this evening, through 12 AM Friday.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the remainder of central and southern Minnesota from 6 PM this evening, through 12 AM Friday, which includes cities of Alexandria, St. Cloud, Owatonna and Albert Lea.

This winter storm will come in three parts. The first part will develop this evening with occasional light snow, possibly mixed with freezing drizzle in southern and east central Minnesota, as well as west central Wisconsin. Most areas will only receive up to 1 to 3 inches of snow overnight. The second part will come Thursday morning as the main storm moves out of the Plains, and into the Upper Midwest. This is where the bulk of the heavy snow will occur, especially in south central and east central Minnesota, as well as west central Wisconsin. The third part will come Thursday afternoon as strong northwest winds develop, and blizzard conditions will develop in parts of west central, southwest, and south central Minnesota.

Total snowfall accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are likely in the advisory area, with 6 to 8 inches likely in the Winter Storm Warning area by Thursday evening as the snowfall tapers off. However, blizzard conditions will continue in west central, southwest, and south central Minnesota through Thursday evening.

___________________________________________________________________________

Weather Outlook Through Early AM Friday

This is what Round #2 of snow and ice looks like as it moves through the region through Thursday. Note that this event will be fairly prolonged, which will start late Wednesday and last through late Thursday. Winds will be fairly strong on the back side of the storm, so blowing snow will be an issue as well. In the wake of the storm, another round of very cold temps will funnel in with Friday being the coldest day and Saturday morning being the coldest low temp.



_____________________________________________________________________________

NWS NDFD Snowfall Forecast

Here's a look at the NWS NDFD data, which suggests around 3" to 6" of snow across the Twin Cities metro, while folks in northern Minnesota and Wisconsin pick up another 6" to 8" (or more).

Icing Potential Here's the icing potential through the end of the week, which suggests up to a 0.10" of ice or more across the southeastern part of the state. It does appear that the Twin Cities could even see a little glaze ice as this next system moves through.

____________________________________________________________________________

Active Weather Continues... Another Storm Next Week?

It is definitely WAY too early to about anything specific, but regardless, weather conditions into next week could remain active across the Upper Midwest with another snow chance possible. After a pretty lackluster December and January, maybe we'll make up for some lost time here in February?

___________________________________________________________________________

Weather Outlook Thursday

Areas of snow will continue on Thursday with high temps ranging from the single digits below zero across the northwestern part of the state to the 10s and 20s across the southeastern part of the state. Note that across across far northern and western Minnesota will be nearly -20F to -25F below average.

___________________________________________________________________

Mild Weekend Ahead

There will be a fairly wide temperature swing across the state on Thursday, but by Friday, that colder air perched to the northwest will move into the rest of the state. There a chance that some won't even get above 0F, which may include the Twin Cities! Saturday morning will be very cold with low temps dipping into the -10s and -20s. The good news is that we shouldn't stay too cold for too long. Temperatures should rebound fairly quickly back into the +10s and +20s into next week. ______________________________________________________________________

Great Lakes Ice Coverage According to NOAA's GLERL, as of February 5th, nearly 37% of the great lakes were covered in ice. Thanks to recent bouts of Arctic air, ice coverage is running a little higher here at the beginning of February.

____________________________________________________________________________

"The science behind the polar vortex"

"The polar vortex is a large area of low pressure and cold air surrounding the Earth's North and South poles. The term vortex refers to the counter-clockwise flow of air that helps keep the colder air close to the poles (left globe). Often during winter in the Northern Hemisphere, the polar vortex will become less stable and expand, sending cold Arctic air southward over the United States with the jet stream (right globe). The polar vortex is nothing new – in fact, it's thought that the term first appeared in an 1853 issue of E. Littell's Living Age. "

_______________________________________________________________________

Temperature Anomalies

Here's a look at the temperature anomaly aross North America, which shows cooler than aveage readings across much of the western half of Canada and across the High Plains. This is the colder air that is expected to sag south into the Lower 48 as we head into the end of the week and weekend ahead.

_________________________________________________________________________ Temperature Outlook Colder tempeatures will spill into the middle part of the country as we head into the end of the week and weekend ahead, but it won't be quite as cold and it certainly won't last as long as the Arctic air mass last week.

_____________________________________________________________________________ Temperature Outlook According to NOAA's CPC, the temperature outlook from February 13th - 19th suggests colder than average temperatures continuing across much of the western half of the country. Meanwhile, folks in the southeastern part of the country will continue warmer than average temps.

___________________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________________

Snowfall From Average Here's a look at the snowfall departure from average map across the region, which includes our recent snow from Round #1 on Tuesday earlier this week. Note that the Twin Cities saw an official 4.1", which brings our deficit down just shy of 14". We'll see how much snow we get from Round #2, but it looks like we'll still be dealing with a deficit. __________________________________________________________________________ Ice Safety Reminder

Recent mild December weather has made for fairly unsafe ice condtions across parts of the state. The MN DNR has some basic guidelines on how thick the ice should be before you even think about stepping out onto the ice! Also remember that ice is NEVER 100% SAFE!



________________________________________________________________________

Another Plowable Snowfall Likely Today

By Paul Douglas

When I arrived in 1983 locals assured me that "Minnesotans have perfected the art of snow removal." I heard that all the time. Snow is one thing - ice is something altogether different. The February Ice Capades continue to wreak havoc, with people falling, cars crashing and the mere act of walking a harrowing adventure - after Monday's coating of glaze ice. Rain falling in mid winter is far worse than snow, for this very reason. "I've been doing this for 40 years and I've never seen it this bad". You know it's bad when the snow plow can't get up your driveway. A Zamboni would have had better luck getting around. Another 3-6 inches of snow is likely Thursday; temperatures about 10 degrees warmer than Tuesday's snowfall may lessen commuter's pain a bit. Snow tapers by evening with a cold wind whipping up Friday - chill factors tomorrow reach 25 below at times. Double-digit negative numbers early Saturday give rise to 20s (above) early next week. We're finally making up for lost time in the snowfall department. More snow, less ice, sounds nice!

_____________________________________________