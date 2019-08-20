MILAN — The Spanish humanitarian rescue ship Open Arms says another man had to be rescued after jumping into the sea as the stand-off with Italy, which won't permit it access to a port, entered its 19th day.

Open Arms described the situation on board Tuesday as "desperate," saying that a man threw himself into the water, trying to reach land that is in plain view, while at the same moment a woman suffered a panic attack.

The Open Arms captain previously informed Italian authorities that the crew of 17 could no longer control the situation on board, as frustrated migrants resort to fighting.

Italy's hard-line interior minister has refused port access to the ship, docked just off the island of Lampedusa, even though six other European countries have agreed to take the passengers.