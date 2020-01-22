As the dead of winter has settled in Minnesota, so another losing streak has beset the Timberwolves. They hit their sixth consecutive loss after falling 107-100 to the shorthanded Nuggets on Monday at Target Center.

"I didn't even know it was six," guard Josh Okogie said.

This streak is topped only by the 11-gamer the Wolves faced through much of December. This hasn't reached that territory yet, and there is a winnable game coming Wednesday at Chicago. But if the Wolves can't pull that one off, their next two games are against Houston and Oklahoma City.

"You have to attack the days and do little things," Robert Covington said. "Do little things and it'll take care of itself and back to the way we were playing for that little stretch."

Added Karl-Anthony Towns: "I'd lie to you guys if I didn't say that it was difficult. … You've got to go out there and just do your part and just try to keep leading. That's what I'm going to do."

CHRIS HINE