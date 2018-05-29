SEATTLE — A federal judge in Seattle is the latest to block President Donald Trump's administration from prematurely cutting off funding for science-based programs aimed at reducing teen pregnancy.

King County, which includes Seattle, sued after the Department of Health and Human Services decided to end funding two years early for a five-year, $5 million grant through the Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program.

The department notified dozens of grant recipients last summer their funding would end early. The news came after advocates of abstinence-only education were appointed to key positions at Health and Human Services.

U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour on Tuesday blocked the administration from cutting King County's funding without cause, calling the decision arbitrary. Judges in Spokane, Washington; Baltimore; and Washington, D.C., have made similar rulings.