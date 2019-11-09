– In September, Pedro Sánchez, Spain’s caretaker Socialist prime minister, called off coalition talks with a smaller left-wing party, Unidas Podemos, saying that he “could not have slept at night” if he had allowed its more radical politicians into his government.

It is unclear, however, if Sánchez has been able to sleep better since.

The acrimonious breakdown of talks to form a government is forcing Spain to hold its fourth national election in four years, a vote that will take place Sunday. And the latest opinion polls suggest that the outcome is too close to call, with no single party likely to come near to winning a parliamentary majority.

The vote could plunge Spain into another round of coalition talks that would prolong the political sclerosis.

Sánchez and his Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party remain in the lead, according to pollsters, but the repeat election provides an unexpectedly early opportunity for right-wing parties to benefit from the bickering among left-wing politicians. One of the parties most likely to reap such gains is the anti-migration and ultranationalist Vox party, which entered Parliament after winning 10% of the vote in the last election, in April.

Writing in El Confidencial, columnist Ignacio Varela warned that the new election was likely to result in a lower turnout, more deadlock and more extremism. “Right now,” he wrote, “the only party that has reasons to celebrate is Vox.”

The election in April produced a near-record turnout of 76%, which helped Sánchez, who had mobilized left-wing voters to oppose the far-right threat of Vox. But most pollsters warn that in the election Sunday, about one-third of the electorate is undecided about whom to vote for.

That could lead to even lower participation, especially when coupled with increasing frustration among voters about their party leaders’ inability to form a government, let alone resolve the lengthy separatist conflict in Catalonia.

Four years ago, Spain’s two-party system turned into a much more fragmented landscape, with five parties, led by younger leaders, winning at least 10% of the vote. But this new generation of politicians has shown little inclination to work together in a coalition government, leaving Spain in deadlock.

When the talks with Unidas Podemos collapsed, Sánchez gambled that voters would give him a stronger negotiating mandate, after his Socialists won the election in April but did not gain a parliamentary majority. Sánchez was also comforted at the time by a further splintering among politicians on his left, as one of the founders of Podemos broke away to set up his own formation.

But then nine former separatist leaders of Catalonia were sentenced to prison last month for sedition, and backlash in the northeastern region has returned Spain’s territorial conflict to the top of the agenda.

Santiago Abascal, the leader of Vox, used his first televised election debate to demand that the Spanish government impose another period of direct rule from Madrid over Catalonia and ban all separatist parties for being “criminal organizations.” He also peppered his remarks with xenophobic comments about migrants and Islam, which mostly went unanswered.