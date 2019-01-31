MILWAUKEE — Another day of dangerously cold weather is closing hundreds of schools, businesses, shopping centers and government offices in Wisconsin and elsewhere .
Two of the largest school districts in the state, Milwaukee and Madison, canceled classes again Thursday when morning temperatures hovered in the minus 20 range. The extreme cold postponed everything from mail delivery to garbage collection.
The severe weather knocked out power to about 3,000 We Energies customers in southeastern Wisconsin Thursday.
The National Weather Service issued a wind chill warning through noon Thursday.
