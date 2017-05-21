

We're back at Target Field for another doubleheader under Gotham City-type weather.

Is this ever going to end? Have we become Seattle? There used to be a ball of fire in sky that would warm us and make us want to do things outdoors. I can't remember the last time it has been warm enough to open the pressbox windows. When the windows are closed it's like a museum in here. So the noise just bounces around when Sid Hartman starts picking on me from the back row.

Enough of my ranting. The Twins are playing a traditional doubleheader at home for the first time since 2001, when they split two with Oakland. Both games went 10 innings. J.C. Romero started game one and pitched into the seventh inning. Brad Thomas started the second game, was knocked out early and replaced by Johan Santana. The second game lasted 4 hours, 3 minutes. Good grief.

Eddie Guardado pitched in both games. I asked Molitor on Thursday if he was comfortable using a reliever in both games of a DH, and he basically said those days are over.

Then the Twins went out and used three relievers over the two games on Thursday. Molitor would love to repeat that today, with three games in Baltimore starting on Monday.

Lefthander Adalberto Mejia officially is the 26th man for the Twins today, and will start game two. The Twins want to see progress in his ability to throw strikes and get ahead in the count.

The Royals have called up righthander Jakob Junis to start today and righthander Miguel Almonte is their official 26th man. They have warned the Twins that they will make roster moves between games. Junis has made two appearances for Kansas City this year, but this is his first major league start. He was drafted in the 29th round out of high school in 2011.

The Twins have not announced their starter for tomorrow at Baltimore, but I'm guessing it's going to be Kyle Gibson. He hasn't pitched since Monday and is not starting today for Class AAA Rochester - and the Red Wings have Jason Wheeler and Aaron Slegers scheduled to start their next two games.

The Twins will have to clear space on their 25-man roster to call up Gibson.

Game two will begin roughly 30 minutes following the completion of the first game. Enjoy.

Royals

Alcides Escobar, SS - making 213th consecutive start at short, setting Royals record.

Moose, 3B

Lorenzo Cain, CF

Eric Hosmer, 1B

Salvador Perez, C

Jorge Bonifacio, RF

Brandon Moss, DH

Whit Merrifield, 2B

Alex Gordon, LF

Jakob Junis, RHP



Twins

Brian Dozier, 2B

Joe Mauer, 1B

Miguel Sano, 3B

Max Kepler, RF

Kennys Vargas, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Jason Castro, C

Byron Buxton, CF

Phil Hughes, RHP