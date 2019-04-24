Tropical Cyclone Kenneth, at hurricane strength and intensifying, is less than 24 hours from a devastating strike on northern Mozambique in southern Africa. It threatens to become the second destructive storm to make landfall in the nation in as many months.

Damaging winds and major flooding are anticipated in the vicinity of the storm, as well as a substantial ocean surge at the coast.

Mozambique is still in the midst of recovering from Tropical Cyclone Idai, which last month became the deadliest storm to strike the region on record. That storm also delivered flooding to parts of the country threatened by Kenneth.

While called tropical cyclones in the southern Indian Ocean, Idai and Kenneth are no different in function and form from hurricanes that strike U.S. shores.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center forecasts Kenneth will be a Category 2 storm with winds of 120 mph when it makes landfall in northern Mozambique. The storm is expected to weaken somewhat as it moves ashore.

Wind strength aside, very heavy rain is inevitable for northern Mozambique and southern Tanzania.

Weather models suggest that widespread totals of a foot or up to 20 inches are possible, particularly across northern Mozambique.

The region is ill-suited for more rain as it continues to cope with the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, which killed at least 1,000 people, claiming the title as deadliest storm in the modern era in that region.