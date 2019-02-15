A deer with chronic wasting disease has been found near Brainerd — marking the first case in a wild deer outside of Minnesota’s southeastern corner and heightening concern over the spread of the fatal neurological condition.

The disease was discovered Jan. 23 in an adult female in Merrifield, Minn., not far from a private game farm known to have had infected deer, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said Friday afternoon.

Previous discoveries have been concentrated predominantly in Fillmore County, near the state’s border with Iowa and Wisconsin, but there have been additional discoveries in Houston and Winona counties in the past two months.

Moments after the DNR announcement, Gov. Tim Walz proposed a new plan to ramp up state efforts to combat the disease and protect the state’s wild deer population. Walz’s plan would increase state funding by $4.57 million over the next two years and set aside $1.1 million annually thereafter, to increase surveillance, “rapid response” to new cases, enforcement and outreach programs.