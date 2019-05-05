Anniversary Of The May 6, 1965 Tornadoes

Image: Top row: Minnetonka tornado (left) and Glencoe tornado (right). Bottom row: Fridley tornado (left) and Hamburg tornado (right). Via NWS Twin Cities.

Monday marks the 54th anniversary of the six tornadoes - four of which were rated F4 - that impacted the Twin Cities on May 6th, 1965. Two of those F4 tornadoes struck Fridley within 2 hours of each other. The Twin Cities National Weather Service has a good write-up on the tornadoes from that day: "May 6, 1965 was one of the worst tornado outbreaks in Minnesota history. Six tornadoes affected six counties around the Twin Cities with 13 fatalities and over 500 injured. The tornado outbreak lasted three hours and caused $51 million in damage. There were four F-4s, one F-3, and one F-2. Two of the F-4s crossed paths, causing even more damage. These tornadoes developed due to low pressure in North Dakota/Canada and unstable air behind a warm front over the Twin Cities region."

The Minnesota State Climatology Department also has a write up on the tornadoes from that day: "Debates have continued since 1965 about the actual tornado tracks, their timelines, and about their true human toll, but the official record indicates that the tornadoes killed thirteen people and injured 683 more, with 600 homes destroyed and 1,700 people rendered homeless. Six fatalities occurred in Mounds View with the final tornado of the evening. Another tornado claimed three lives in the Island Park area of Mound, on the north and northwest side of Lake Minnetonka. Other deaths were reported in Fridley, Spring Lake Park, and in Sibley County, between Green Isle and Hamburg."

_______________________________________________

Saturday & Sunday Rainfall

A little light precipitation fell across parts of the state Saturday, with the most precipitation recorded falling across parts of the North Shore.

Some areas of central and southeastern Minnesota received more rain during the day Sunday. Rainfall totals in these locations were under a quarter inch through 5 PM.

_______________________________________________

Minnesota Fishing Opener Preview

Next Saturday is one that many people are awaiting - the Minnesota Fishing Opener! Right now it does appear a few showers will be possible in parts of the state, but timing varies depending on which model you look at - the GFS has rain chances around throughout the day, with the European showing rain chances in northern Minnesota during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will start off in the 30s and 40s across the state, climbing to highs in the 50s in northern Minnesota with 60s in southern parts of the state. Don't forget - Mother's Day is next Sunday as well!

Conditions could be a bit windy as well throughout the day on Saturday, with wind gusts in the 20 mph range expected at the moment.

Here's a look at the forecast for the full Fishing Opener/Mother's Day weekend in the Twin Cities. Both days do feature about a 20-30% chance of showers with highs in the 60s.

_______________________________________________

Here Comes Another Cool, Sloppy Week

By Paul Douglas



Like most everyone else, I spend entirely too much time staring at screens. Maybe it's because I'm the son of an accomplished printer, but I still enjoy the tactile sensation of turning pages - fingers on paper.

In much the same way, it's possible to "read the sky". Farmers and fishermen know what I'm talking about. Knowing wind direction, barometric pressure tendency and the type of clouds floating over your head, you can issue a fairly high-confidence "Nowcast" looking out 3-6 hours. Beyond that things can get sketchy.

We wake up to puddles, but a dry sky is likely much of today into Tuesday. The next storm brushes Minnesota with rain Wednesday into Thursday. Half an inch or more of water may fall on the metro, with closer to 2 inches near the Iowa border. Parts of Iowa and Wisconsin may get soaked with 2-3 inches of rain. Thursday will feel more like March than May, but 60s return next weekend.

Today is the anniversary of the 1965 Fridley tornado outbreak, when as many as 4 to 6 deadly EF-4 twisters roared across the metro.

_______________________________________________

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: More clouds than sun. High 59. Low 40. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind N 7-12 mph.

TUESDAY: Some sun, rain arrives at night. High 58. Low 43. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind NE 7-12 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Periods of rain likely. High 46. Low 39. Chance of precipitation 80%. Wind E 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Cold rain slowly tapers. Pretty nasty. High 43. Low 40. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind NE 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine, getting better. High 61. Low 44. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 8-13 mph.

SATURDAY: Mix of clouds and sun, probably dry. High 63. Low 46. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SW 8-13 mph.

SUNDAY: More sun, quite pleasant. High 66. Low 48. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 8-13 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

May 6th

1965: 6 strong tornadoes, 4 of which were rated F4 on the Fujita Scale, devastate parts of east central Minnesota, including parts of the Twin Cities metro area. 14 people are killed, and 683 are injured. 2 of the F4 tornadoes hit Fridley.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

May 6th

Average High: 67F (Record: 92F set in 2016)

Average Low: 46F (Record: 25F set in 1989)

Average Precipitation: 0.11" (Record: 1.51" set in 1939)

Average Snow: 0.0" (Record: 0.3" in 1885)

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

May 6th

Sunrise: 5:55 AM

Sunset: 8:24 PM

*Length Of Day: 14 hours, 28 minutes and 54 seconds

*Daylight Gained Since Yesterday: ~2 minutes and 36 seconds

*When Will We See 14 Hours Of Daylight? May 7th (14 hours, 31 minutes, and 29 seconds)

*Next Sunrise At/Before 5:30 AM: May 31st (5:30 AM)

*Next Sunset At/After 8:30 PM: May 11th (8:30 PM)

_______________________________________________

Minnesota Weather Outlook

On Monday we'll see a mix of sun and clouds across much of the state with a few rain showers possible across far southern Minnesota. While it'll be cool - with highs in the 40s and 50s across the state - it'll be another day of free air conditioning!

These highs will once again be below average across the state - up to 15 degrees below average in parts of central and northern Minnesota.

As we look at highs for the work week here in the Twin Cities, yes, it's going to be another cool week. The warmest day will be Tuesday as highs climb into the low 60s - only 6 degrees below average. That'll be followed, however, by highs that might not make it out of the 40s on Wednesday. The good news is that highs will quickly return to the 60s as we head toward Friday and the Fishing Opener/Mother's Day weekend.

We'll see a few chances of rain over the next several days here in the Twin Cities. The first arrives Tuesday Night into Wednesday, but a bulk of the precipitation expected with that will likely stay to our south at the moment. After that, the next best chance of rain will once again move in in time for the Fishing Opener/Mother's Day weekend.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

On Monday, a cold front will help produce showers and storms from parts of the Northeast and Great Lakes into the Central Plains and Rockies. A dry line across parts of western Texas will likely help set off a few storms by the evening hours. A second front extended from southern Texas across the Gulf of Mexico to southern Florida will also be the focus for some rain. Meanwhile, an area of low pressure across parts of California and Nevada will also produce some rain and higher elevation snow.

A few pockets of heavy rain are likely through Tuesday across parts of the nation. Areas of the Mid-Atlantic to Cape Cod and across parts of the central and southern Plains could see at least 1-2" of rain during this time frame.

Meanwhile, the seven day rainfall outlook shows the potential of 4-7"+ of rain across parts of the Deep South from eastern Texas to northern Mississippi.

Looking at snow (yes, we still have to show this map), up to about a foot will be possible across some of the higher elevation spots in Montana and Wyoming.

_______________________________________________

NASA DEVELOP Analyzes Drought Impacts on Urban Tree Recovery in Texas

More from NIDIS: "Based on estimates from the Texas A&M Forest Service (TFS), the severe conditions in Texas during the 2011-2012 drought affected about 300 million trees and killed an estimated 5.6 million urban shade trees. Determining these estimates currently requires resource-intensive in situ data collection methods. To investigate if satellite data can be used instead to provide estimates on how urban trees respond to widespread drought, TFS and the U.S. Forest Service Southern Research Station partnered with the NASA DEVELOP program. NASA DEVELOP teams complete rapid research projects in 10 weeks with guidance from NASA and partner science advisors. The research projects focus on addressing local and international community concerns utilizing NASA's Earth observations."

Global Warming Was Already Fueling Droughts in Early 1900s, Study Shows

More from InsideClimate News: "Global warming has been fueling droughts since the early 20th Century, when soils started drying out at the same time across parts of North and Central America, Eurasia, Australia and the Mediterranean, new research shows. The researchers say the surprising early-century findings provide the clearest signal yet that human-caused greenhouse gas emissions have been changing the hydroclimate in ways that can devastate agriculture, health and livelihoods."

UK climate emergency is official policy

More from Climate News Network: "The United Kingdom has taken a potentially momentous policy decision: it says there is a UK climate emergency. On 1 May British members of Parliament (MPs) became the world’s first national legislature to declare a formal climate and environment emergency, saying they hoped they could work with like-minded countries across the world to take action to avoid more than 1.5°C of global warming. No-one yet knows what will be the practical result of the resolution proposed by Jeremy Corbyn, the Opposition Labour leader, but UK politicians were under pressure to act following a series of high-profile strikes by school students in recent months and demonstrations by a new climate protest organisation, Extinction Rebellion (XR), whose supporters closed roads in the centre of London for a week."

_______________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and have a great Monday! Don't forget to follow me on Twitter (@dkayserwx) and like me on Facebook (Meteorologist D.J. Kayser)!

- D.J. Kayser