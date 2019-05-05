Extended Forecast

SUNDAY: Cooler. Passing shower early. Winds: NW 7-12. High: 61.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Winds: N 5. Low: 41.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a cool breeze. Winds: NE 8-13. High: 56.

TUESDAY: Dry start. Rain arrives at night. Winds: E 8-13. Wake-up: 41. High: 57.

WEDNESDAY: Cool rain, heavy at times. Winds: E 10-20. Wake-up: 41. High: 47.

THURSDAY: Showers taper. Drying out late. Winds: N 10-20. Wake-up: 39. High: 49.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Late PM shower. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 40 High: 56.

SATURDAY: Sunny and milder. Winds: W 8-13. Wake-up: 45. High: 63.

______________________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

May 5th

1965: At least 7 tornadoes hit southern Minnesota. This outbreak is a preview of what would happen the next day…

__________________________________________________

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

May 5th

Average High: 66F (Record: 89F set in 2000)

Average Low: 45F (Record: 27F set in 1989)

Record Rainfall: 1.84" set in 1991

Record Snowfall: 0.3" set in 1991

_________________________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

May 5th

Sunrise: 5:57am

Sunset: 8:23pm

Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 26 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 37 seconds

Daylight GAINED since winter solstice (December 21st): ~5 hours and 41 minutes

__________________________________________________________

Moon Phase for May 5rd at Midnight

1.3 Days Since New Moon

___________________________________

What's in the Night Sky?

According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights:

"Before dawn these next several mornings – May 4, 5 and 6, 2019 – watch for meteors in the annual Eta Aquarid meteor shower to streak across the heavens in an inky dark sky unmarred by moonlight. We expect the morning of May 5 to showcase the peak number of meteors. But try the morning before and/or after as well, as this meteor shower has a relatively broad peak. Although the shower can be seen from all parts of Earth, the Eta Aquarids are especially fine from Earth’s Southern Hemisphere, and from the more southerly latitudes in the Northern Hemisphere. Appreciably north of 40 degrees north latitude (the latitude of Denver, Colorado; Beijing, China; and Madrid, Spain), the meteors are few and far between. The reason has to do with the time of twilight and sunrise on the various parts of Earth. To learn more, check this post on why more Eta Aquariid meteors are visible in the Southern Hemisphere. It’s also helps to know that – as seen from all parts of Earth – the dark hour before dawn typically presents the greatest number of Eta Aquariid meteors."

___________________________________________________________________________

Average Tornadoes By State in May

According to NOAA, the number of tornadoes in May is at its peak across the country with most happening in the Tornado Valley. Note that Minnesota sees an average of 6 tornadoes during the month.

______________________________________________________________________________

2019 Preliminary Tornado Count

Here's the 2019 preliminary tornado count across the nation, which shows a fairly high concentration across the Lower Mississippi Valley and Gulf Coast States. Note that we have not seen any tornadoes this year in Minnesota. Last year, our first tornado didn't happen until the end of May.

Here's a look at how many tornadoes there have been across the country so far this year. The preliminary count through May 2nd suggests that there have been a total of 485, which is still below the 2005-2015 short term average of 513. However, this has been the busiest tornado season since 2012, which nearly 634 tornadoes were reported. Interestingly, more than 1,000 tornades were reported at this time in 2011.

______________________________________________________________________

Weather Outlook Saturday

Here's a look at high temps across the naiton onSaturday will be a little warmer across parts of Central US. However, folks in Chicago and St. Louis will be below average. The warm spot on Saturday will be in Phoenix, where the mercury will only be a few degrees away from the century mark.

____________________________________________________________________________

National Weather Outlook

As we slide through the weekend and into early next week, weather conditions will remain fairly active, especially across the southern part of the country. Widely scattered showers and storms will continue there, some of which could be strong to severe with locally heavy rain and flooding potential.



___________________________________________________________________________

7 Day Precipitation Forecast

WOW - What a response from the NOAA WPC 7-day precipitation outlook below. Thanks to widespread shower and thunderstorm development, areas of heavy rain and flooding maybe possible across parts of the Southern Plains and into parts of the Middle Mississippi Valley. Some of the heaviest rain could fall over the Ark-La-Tex region, where some 4" to 5" tallies can't be ruled out.



_____________________________________________________________________________

"JAKARTA IS SINKING. NOW INDONESIA HAS TO FIND A NEW CAPITAL"

"THIS WEEK, AMID devastating flooding, Indonesia announced it's planning to move its capital out of Jakarta, which really is nothing new—the country’s first president was talking about it way back in 1957. Part of the problem is extreme congestion, but today the city of more than 10 million is facing nothing short of obliteration by rising seas and sinking land, two opposing yet complementary forces of doom. Models predict that by 2050, 95 percent of North Jakarta could be submerged. And Jakarta is far from alone—cities the world over are drowning and sinking, and there’s very little we can do about it short of stopping climate change entirely."



__________________________________________________________________________

"Carbon capture could keep global warming in check—here's how it works"

"With only 11 or so years to dramatically cut our emissions and avert the worst impacts of climate change, officials are proposing big goals. California, Hawaii, and New Mexico all aim to switch to carbon-free energy by 2045. Nevada wants to follow in 2050. At the federal level, talk of a Green New Deal to switch American energy entirely to renewable sources in just 10 years continues in Congress. A lot of the actions proposed in these plans are familiar: scaling up wind and solar power, building more public transit, and restoring natural landscapes to store carbon in trees, plants, and soil. But then there’s talk about “carbon capture and storage,” or CCS, an amorphous, futuristic-sounding technology. Some climate experts think it’s basically impossible to meet goals like keeping warming below 1.5ºC without this tool. But what exactly is it? How it works - The basic idea is simple. Instead of allowing power or cement plants or other heavy industries to spew CO2-heavy emissions into the atmosphere, CCS would instead extract that carbon before its emitted and stow it away in the earth. But putting these technologies to work is a little more complicated."

"Researchers Now Have Even More Proof That Air Pollution Can Cause Dementia"

"A few years ago I stood in a cramped trailer beside the busy 110 freeway in Los Angeles as researchers at the University of Southern California gathered soot thrown off by vehicles pounding by just a few yards from their instruments, which rattled whenever a heavy truck passed. I was there to learn about how scientists were beginning to link air pollution—from power plants, motor vehicles, forest fires, you name it—to one of the least understood and most frightening of illnesses: dementia."



_____________________________________________________________________________

"What it Takes to Bring Back the Near Mythical American Chestnut Trees"

"Sometimes reaching a height of more than 100 feet tall with trunk diameters often well over 10 feet, the American chestnut was the giant of the eastern U.S. forests. There were once billions of them and their range stretched from Georgia and Alabama to Michigan, but the majestic tree was gone before forest science existed to document its role in the ecosystem. Notes left by early foresters including Gifford Pinchot, the founder and first chief of the USDA Forest Service, suggest that its ecological role was as impressive as the tree’s size (PDF, 1.3 MB). Mature American chestnuts have been virtually extinct for decades. The tree’s demise started with something called ink disease in the early 1800s, which steadily killed chestnut in the southern portion of its range. The final blow happened at the turn of the 20th century when a disease called chestnut blight swept through Eastern forests. The disappearance of the chestnut launched a profound change in the structure and composition of eastern forests."



____________________________________________________________________________

"A Western Revival"

"What's happened since a devastating fire ripped through Malibu. The church survived and so did the train depot. But the rest of Paramount Ranch is a mangled yard of twisted metal and charred wood. The National Park Service fenced off the ruins of the replica 19th-century Western town, which throughout its 70-year history in the Malibu hills has served as a classic set for the likes of HBO’s Westworld, countless Hollywood westerns, and weddings. When I visited the rubble in April, a man in his 60s stood beside me, peering through the metal fence at the leveled buildings. “Our daughter got married out here,” he said, wearily. Six months earlier, the Woolsey Fire ripped through the mock town’s saloons, mining shops, and Sheriff’s buildings. The blaze burned nearly 100,000 acres and scorched 88 percent of the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, which is home to Paramount Ranch. It was the largest fire in the park’s history, and it left a scar that is easily visible from space. The Woolsey Fire followed in the footsteps of 2017’s nearby Thomas Fire, which for eight months held the title as the biggest wildfire in California history — until, that is, it was eclipsed by yet another giant blaze, the Mendocino Complex fire."



_________________________________________________________________________

"We’re to blame for Earth’s droughts – and it’s only getting worse"

"The human impact on global drought conditions is unmistakable, a new NASA study concludes ominously, with climate change only likely to worsen conditions unless addressed head-on. The new study is unstinting in its blunt assessment of the impact human behaviors are having on the planet, and the disruptions climate change can provoke on the essential conditions for life to continue. “Climate change is not just a future problem,” warns Ben Cook, climate scientist at GISS and Columbia University’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory in New York City, who co-authored the study. “This shows it’s already affecting global patterns of drought, hydroclimate, trends, variability – it’s happening now. And we expect these trends to continue, as long as we keep warming the world.” The study looked for evidence of potential human impact on global drought patterns through the 20th century. Specifically, it sought to find match between the so-called “fingerprint” of human impact on drying and wetting patterns that theories had predicted, with the actual results across the globe. If human behaviors really were to blame, the global patterns of regional drying and wetting characteristics of the climate should match up."



______________________________________________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX