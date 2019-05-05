Above Average Saturday. Cool and Showery Weather to Return...
 
WOW - What a day Saturday was. Temps warmed to near 70F across the southern half of the state, which was nearly +5F above average for early May. I hope you enjoyed it because temps look to return to below average levels for several days as we head into the middle part of the month. 
 

____________________________________________________________________________
 
Cooler & Showery Start to Sunday
 
High temps on Sunday will certainly be cooler than it was on Saturday. Reading will only warm into the 50s and 60s across the state, which will be nearly -5F to -15F below average. There will also be a few showers across the southern half of the state during the first part of the day. 
 
______________________________________________________________________________
 
Somewhat Soggy Start to Sunday
 
Here's the weather outlook from AM Sunday to PM Monday, which shows a few showers possible across the southern half of the state on Sunday, especially early in the day. The good news is that it won't be a washout, but it certainly won't be as nice as it was on Saturday. 
 

_________________________________________________________________________
 
Rainfall Potential Through Monday
 
Here's the rainfall potential from Sunday into Monday, which doesn't show a terrible amount of rain. At most, maybe a couple of tenths of an inch will be possible across the southern half of the state as our Sunday showers move through. 
 

___________________________________________________________________________
 
Extended Temperature Outlook
 
Here's the extended temperature outlook through the middle part of May, which suggests fairly cool temps through the next 5 to 7 days. Note that temps during the 2nd half of next week look to be fairly chilly with readings well below average with highs perhaps in the 40s and 50s. 
 
 
________________________________________________________________________
 
Northern Lights Seen from the U.P. of Michigan
 
WOW - Take a look at this stunning view of the Northern Lights from Thursday night over Lake Superior! This picture was share via the @UWCIMSS Twitter page. According to the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, the northern lights forecast was at "Active" status earlier this week. The aurora forecast has dropped to "Low" status this weekend.
 

__________________________________________________________________________
 
Northern Lights From Space
 
The picture below was also shared via the @UWCIMSS Twitter page and it shows the Northern Lights over the Northern Hemisphere from Thursday night. This was captured by was captured by a VIIRS satellite. 
 
 _____________________________________________________________________________
 
Tropical Cyclone Fani
 
"7 killed as Tropical Cyclone Fani hits India - The strongest tropical cyclone to hit India in 20 years made landfall Friday, killing seven people and lashing the country's east coast with ferocious winds and torrential downpours. Tropical Cyclone Fani struck near the city of Puri, in Odisha state, as the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane -- packing sustained winds of 240 kilometers per hour (150 miles per hour). The storm is expected to weaken as it moves toward Kolkata, one of India's most populous cities, and Bangladesh. The seven people who died in Odisha were killed by falling trees and collapsed walls, police spokesman Sanjeev Panda said. Fani made landfall as the strongest cyclone to hit the region since a 1999 storm killed at least 10,000 people. That incident prompted India to reassess its disaster management planning.More than 1 million people were evacuated ahead of Fani, Odisha's chief minister said in a tweet. About 10,000 villages and 52 towns in nine districts in the state were in the storm's path, forecasters said. Eleven districts along the Odisha coast were placed on red alert, and some 900 cyclone shelters were set up to house evacuees."
 
See more from CNN HERE:
 
______________________________________________________________________________

Below Average Temps Continue

Here's the 850mb temp anomaly, which shows another stretch of cooler than average temps moving in across the Upper Midwest as we head into the 2nd half of next week. In fact, it appears that temps could be quite a bit below average for the early/middle part of May. 

______________________________________________________________________________

Signs of Spring!!

Here's a neat map from Journey North, which shows the migration of one of our most beloved summer feathered friends, the hummingbird! It's amazing to think that they migrate across the Gulf of Mexico to make it all the way home. According to the map below, there have already been a few reports of hummingbirds across the southern part of the state. It's about time to get those feeders out!

See more from Journey North HERE:

______________________________________________________________________
 
More Signs of Spring from the MNDNR
 
This time of the year can be a little dank and dreary at times, but we're not too far away from several signs of life returning to a backyard near you! There's a phenology reporting locating in Maplewood, just north of St. Paul and they record things like the first red-winged blackbird to the first dandelion and even when the lilacs bloom. This phenology location recorded the first "conk-la-ree" from a red-winged blackbird on March 20th this year, which was a few days later than average. By the way, the average bloom date of lilacs in the Twin Cities is typically around May 10th. Last year, lilacs didn't bloom until mid May.
 
"The songs of the first red-winged blackbirds of the season were heard in north Maplewood on Wednesday, March 20, six days later than the median date of March 14, and on the first day of Spring! Phenology which is derived from the Greek word phaino meaning to show or appear, is the study of periodic plant and animal life cycle events that are influenced by environmental changes, especially seasonal variations in temperature and precipitation driven by weather and climate. The USA National Phenology Network (USA-NPN)  collects phenological data from across the United States. Also track the progress of The Ruby-throated Hummingbirds  as they migrate north. Here is some recent spring phenology for a site in Maplewood just north of St. Paul."
 
See more from MN DNR HERE:
 

______________________________________________________________________________
 
"Phenology Report: April 30, 2019"
 
Here's the latest Phenology from John Latimer who hails out of Grand Rapids, MN. He shares his latest findings on what is springing up across parts of central/northern MN. 

"Phenology is the biological nature of events as they relate to climate.  Every Tuesday morning, our resident Phenologist John Latimer gathers his phenological data and reports his findings in the weekly Phenology Report. In this week's report, John reflects on the 47 nature notes he jotted down this week and makes predictions about what we will see between now and this coming Tuesday! John created a sweet worksheet you can download and use to collect your own phoenological data.  Wood frogs, spring peepers, roughed grouse drumming, eastern phoebes, ice out dates, and common loons are just a very small sampling of the kinds of data you can keep track of with his handy handout."

Listen to the full report from KAXE HERE:

___________________________________________________________________________

Tree Pollen Running High in the Twin Cities

Have you been sneezing a little more than usual? It could be because pollen levels have been running fairly high. High to Medium-High pollen level look to return as we head into the end of the week and weekend ahead. 
 
 
____________________________________________________________________________

Ice Out Dates

Ice out season continues in MN and according to the MN DNR quite a few more lakes have gone ice out over the past 5 to 7 days. Lake Minnetonka saw ice out on April 20th, which was nearly a week behind the average of April 13th. Lake Mille Lacs also went out on April 28th, which is 3 days behind the average of April 25th. Leech Lake saw ice out on May 2nd, which was 5 days behind the average of April 28th. Also, Lake Vermillion and Lake Kabetogema went out of April 30th, which is pretty close to average. Lake of the Woods' average ice out it on May 3rd, so we'll see when they go out. 

Average Ice Out Dates

Here's a look at average ice out dates across Minnesota. Note that most lakes around the metro go out in April, so within the next week or 2, you should see open water. However, folks closer to the international border may not see open water until the end of April or early part of May. Spring is on the way!!


____________________________________________________________________________

Temperature Outlook
 
According to NOAA's CPC, the temperature outlook from May 11th - 17th still looks to be running below average across much of the Central US. The only locations that will be above average look to be across the Southeastern part of the nation, the West Coast and into Alaska.
 
___________________________________________________________________________
 
Spring Leaf Anomaly
 
Here's an interesting map for folks that are looking forward to spring. It's the NPN Spring Leaf Anomaly map, which shows that spring has indeed sprung across the southern tier of the nation. The red colors indicate that spring leaves are actually emerging earlier than average in those areas, while blue colors indicate that we're a little behind average in other spots.

"April 22, 2019 - Spring leaf out continues to spread north. In the west, spring leaf out is 1-2 weeks early in parts of California and Nevada, and 2-3 weeks late in much of Oregon and Washington. In the east, spring leaf out is 1-2 weeks early in the upper Southeast, and 1-2 weeks late across the Great Plains, southern Midwest and Mid-Atlantic. Spring leaf out is four days late in Missoula, MT and Minneapolis, MN. Spring bloom has arrived on time to 2 weeks early in much of the South. Parts of Arizona, California, Nevada, and the Southern Great Plains are 1-2 weeks late. Spring bloom is on time in Philadelphia, PA, and Cincinnati, OH."

_______________________________________________________________________
 
It's Time To Embrace Your Inner Failure
By Paul Douglas
 
I talk about disruption and embracing change, even though it feels like swimming upstream some days. Silicon Valley entrepreneurs talk about "failing forward". Trying new things, learning new skills, getting out of our comfort zones to embrace careers of lifelong learning.
 
Winston Churchill failed 6th grade. Albert Einstein couldn't read until he was 7 years old. Walt Disney went bankrupt several times before hitting it big with Disneyland.
 
Meteorologists fail forward all the time. You can't learn how to predict weather out of a book. We learn the hard way (making forecasts, being wrong, and learning from our mistakes). It's like getting undressed in public every day. Which I do not recommend.
 
A cooler front squeezes out a few showers today, in fact the entire week looks cool and soggy at times. The steadiest/heaviest rain falls Tuesday night into Thursday morning. But once again severe weather passes well to our south, on the warm side of the storm track.
 
The good news: weather improves & temperatures mellow next weekend.
_____________________________________________

Extended Forecast

SUNDAY: Cooler. Passing shower early. Winds: NW 7-12. High: 61.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Winds: N 5. Low: 41.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a cool breeze. Winds: NE 8-13. High: 56.

TUESDAY: Dry start. Rain arrives at night. Winds: E 8-13. Wake-up: 41. High: 57.

WEDNESDAY: Cool rain, heavy at times. Winds: E 10-20. Wake-up: 41. High: 47.

THURSDAY: Showers taper. Drying out late. Winds: N 10-20. Wake-up: 39. High: 49.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Late PM shower. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 40 High: 56.

SATURDAY: Sunny and milder. Winds: W 8-13. Wake-up: 45. High: 63.
______________________________________________________

This Day in Weather History
May 5th

1965: At least 7 tornadoes hit southern Minnesota. This outbreak is a preview of what would happen the next day…
__________________________________________________

Average High/Low for Minneapolis
May 5th

Average High: 66F (Record: 89F set in 2000)
Average Low: 45F (Record: 27F set in 1989)

Record Rainfall: 1.84" set in 1991
Record Snowfall: 0.3" set in 1991
_________________________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
May 5th

Sunrise: 5:57am
Sunset: 8:23pm

Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 26 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 37 seconds
Daylight GAINED since winter solstice (December 21st): ~5 hours and 41 minutes
__________________________________________________________

Moon Phase for May 5rd at Midnight
1.3 Days Since New Moon

See more from Space HERE:

___________________________________

What's in the Night Sky?

According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights: 

"Before dawn these next several mornings – May 4, 5 and 6, 2019 – watch for meteors in the annual Eta Aquarid meteor shower to streak across the heavens in an inky dark sky unmarred by moonlight. We expect the morning of May 5 to showcase the peak number of meteors. But try the morning before and/or after as well, as this meteor shower has a relatively broad peak. Although the shower can be seen from all parts of Earth, the Eta Aquarids are especially fine from Earth’s Southern Hemisphere, and from the more southerly latitudes in the Northern Hemisphere. Appreciably north of 40 degrees north latitude (the latitude of Denver, Colorado; Beijing, China; and Madrid, Spain), the meteors are few and far between. The reason has to do with the time of twilight and sunrise on the various parts of Earth. To learn more, check this post on why more Eta Aquariid meteors are visible in the Southern Hemisphere. It’s also helps to know that – as seen from all parts of Earth – the dark hour before dawn typically presents the greatest number of Eta Aquariid meteors."

___________________________________________________________________________
 
Average Tornadoes By State in May
 
According to NOAA, the number of tornadoes in May is at its peak across the country with most happening in the Tornado Valley. Note that Minnesota sees an average of 6 tornadoes during the month.
 
______________________________________________________________________________
 
2019 Preliminary Tornado Count
 
Here's the 2019 preliminary tornado count across the nation, which shows a fairly high concentration across the Lower Mississippi Valley and Gulf Coast States. Note that we have not seen any tornadoes this year in Minnesota. Last year, our first tornado didn't happen until the end of May. 
 
 
 
 2019 Preliminary Tornado Count
 
Here's a look at how many tornadoes there have been across the country so far this year. The preliminary count through May 2nd suggests that there have been a total of 485, which is still below the 2005-2015 short term average of 513. However, this has been the busiest tornado season since 2012, which nearly 634 tornadoes were reported. Interestingly, more than 1,000 tornades were reported at this time in 2011.
______________________________________________________________________
 
Weather Outlook Saturday
 
Here's a look at high temps across the naiton onSaturday will be a little warmer across parts of Central US. However, folks in Chicago and St. Louis will be below average. The warm spot on Saturday will be in Phoenix, where the mercury will only be a few degrees away from the century mark.
 
 
 
 
____________________________________________________________________________

National Weather Outlook

As we slide through the weekend and into early next week, weather conditions will remain fairly active, especially across the southern part of the country. Widely scattered showers and storms will continue there, some of which could be strong to severe with locally heavy rain and flooding potential.
 

___________________________________________________________________________
 
7 Day Precipitation Forecast
 
WOW - What a response from the NOAA WPC 7-day precipitation outlook below. Thanks to widespread shower and thunderstorm development, areas of heavy rain and flooding maybe possible across parts of the Southern Plains and into parts of the Middle Mississippi Valley. Some of the heaviest rain could fall over the Ark-La-Tex region, where some 4" to 5" tallies can't be ruled out.
 

_____________________________________________________________________________
 
"JAKARTA IS SINKING. NOW INDONESIA HAS TO FIND A NEW CAPITAL"
 
"THIS WEEK, AMID devastating flooding, Indonesia announced it's planning to move its capital out of Jakarta, which really is nothing new—the country’s first president was talking about it way back in 1957. Part of the problem is extreme congestion, but today the city of more than 10 million is facing nothing short of obliteration by rising seas and sinking land, two opposing yet complementary forces of doom. Models predict that by 2050, 95 percent of North Jakarta could be submerged. And Jakarta is far from alone—cities the world over are drowning and sinking, and there’s very little we can do about it short of stopping climate change entirely."
 
See more from Wired HERE:
 

__________________________________________________________________________
 
"Carbon capture could keep global warming in check—here's how it works"
 
"With only 11 or so years to dramatically cut our emissions and avert the worst impacts of climate change, officials are proposing big goals. California, Hawaii, and New Mexico all aim to switch to carbon-free energy by 2045. Nevada wants to follow in 2050. At the federal level, talk of a Green New Deal to switch American energy entirely to renewable sources in just 10 years continues in Congress. A lot of the actions proposed in these plans are familiar: scaling up wind and solar power, building more public transit, and restoring natural landscapes to store carbon in trees, plants, and soil. But then there’s talk about “carbon capture and storage,” or CCS, an amorphous, futuristic-sounding technology. Some climate experts think it’s basically impossible to meet goals like keeping warming below 1.5ºC without this tool. But what exactly is it?  How it works - The basic idea is simple. Instead of allowing power or cement plants or other heavy industries to spew CO2-heavy emissions into the atmosphere, CCS would instead extract that carbon before its emitted and stow it away in the earth. But putting these technologies to work is a little more complicated."
 
See more from Popular Science HERE:
 

______________________________________________________________________________
 
"Researchers Now Have Even More Proof That Air Pollution Can Cause Dementia"
 
"A few years ago I stood in a cramped trailer beside the busy 110 freeway in Los Angeles as researchers at the University of Southern California gathered soot thrown off by vehicles pounding by just a few yards from their instruments, which rattled whenever a heavy truck passed. I was there to learn about how scientists were beginning to link air pollution—from power plants, motor vehicles, forest fires, you name it—to one of the least understood and most frightening of illnesses: dementia."
 
See more from Mother Jones HERE:
 

_____________________________________________________________________________
 
"What it Takes to Bring Back the Near Mythical American Chestnut Trees"
 
"Sometimes reaching a height of more than 100 feet tall with trunk diameters often well over 10 feet, the American chestnut was the giant of the eastern U.S. forests. There were once billions of them and their range stretched from Georgia and Alabama to Michigan, but the majestic tree was gone before forest science existed to document its role in the ecosystem. Notes left by early foresters including Gifford Pinchot, the founder and first chief of the USDA Forest Service, suggest that its ecological role was as impressive as the tree’s size (PDF, 1.3 MB). Mature American chestnuts have been virtually extinct for decades. The tree’s demise started with something called ink disease in the early 1800s, which steadily killed chestnut in the southern portion of its range. The final blow happened at the turn of the 20th century when a disease called chestnut blight swept through Eastern forests. The disappearance of the chestnut launched a profound change in the structure and composition of eastern forests."
 
See more from USDA HERE:
 

____________________________________________________________________________
 
"A Western Revival"
 
"What's happened since a devastating fire ripped through Malibu. The church survived and so did the train depot. But the rest of Paramount Ranch is a mangled yard of twisted metal and charred wood. The National Park Service fenced off the ruins of the replica 19th-century Western town, which throughout its 70-year history in the Malibu hills has served as a classic set for the likes of HBO’s Westworld, countless Hollywood westerns, and weddings. When I visited the rubble in April, a man in his 60s stood beside me, peering through the metal fence at the leveled buildings. “Our daughter got married out here,” he said, wearily. Six months earlier, the Woolsey Fire ripped through the mock town’s saloons, mining shops, and Sheriff’s buildings. The blaze burned nearly 100,000 acres and scorched 88 percent of the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, which is home to Paramount Ranch. It was the largest fire in the park’s history, and it left a scar that is easily visible from space. The Woolsey Fire followed in the footsteps of 2017’s nearby Thomas Fire, which for eight months held the title as the biggest wildfire in California history — until, that is, it was eclipsed by yet another giant blaze, the Mendocino Complex fire."
 
See more from Mashable HERE:
 

_________________________________________________________________________
 
"We’re to blame for Earth’s droughts – and it’s only getting worse"
 
"The human impact on global drought conditions is unmistakable, a new NASA study concludes ominously, with climate change only likely to worsen conditions unless addressed head-on. The new study is unstinting in its blunt assessment of the impact human behaviors are having on the planet, and the disruptions climate change can provoke on the essential conditions for life to continue. “Climate change is not just a future problem,” warns Ben Cook, climate scientist at GISS and Columbia University’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory in New York City, who co-authored the study. “This shows it’s already affecting global patterns of drought, hydroclimate, trends, variability – it’s happening now. And we expect these trends to continue, as long as we keep warming the world.” The study looked for evidence of potential human impact on global drought patterns through the 20th century. Specifically, it sought to find match between the so-called “fingerprint” of human impact on drying and wetting patterns that theories had predicted, with the actual results across the globe. If human behaviors really were to blame, the global patterns of regional drying and wetting characteristics of the climate should match up."
 
See more from Slash Gear HERE:
 

______________________________________________________________________________
 
Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX

Older Post

Mild & Pleasant Saturday, Cooler Again Next Week