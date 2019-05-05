____________________________________________________________________________
Below Average Temps Continue
Here's the 850mb temp anomaly, which shows another stretch of cooler than average temps moving in across the Upper Midwest as we head into the 2nd half of next week. In fact, it appears that temps could be quite a bit below average for the early/middle part of May.
Signs of Spring!!
Here's a neat map from Journey North, which shows the migration of one of our most beloved summer feathered friends, the hummingbird! It's amazing to think that they migrate across the Gulf of Mexico to make it all the way home. According to the map below, there have already been a few reports of hummingbirds across the southern part of the state. It's about time to get those feeders out!
See more from Journey North HERE:
"Phenology is the biological nature of events as they relate to climate. Every Tuesday morning, our resident Phenologist John Latimer gathers his phenological data and reports his findings in the weekly Phenology Report. In this week's report, John reflects on the 47 nature notes he jotted down this week and makes predictions about what we will see between now and this coming Tuesday! John created a sweet worksheet you can download and use to collect your own phoenological data. Wood frogs, spring peepers, roughed grouse drumming, eastern phoebes, ice out dates, and common loons are just a very small sampling of the kinds of data you can keep track of with his handy handout."
Listen to the full report from KAXE HERE:
Tree Pollen Running High in the Twin Cities
Ice Out Dates
Ice out season continues in MN and according to the MN DNR quite a few more lakes have gone ice out over the past 5 to 7 days. Lake Minnetonka saw ice out on April 20th, which was nearly a week behind the average of April 13th. Lake Mille Lacs also went out on April 28th, which is 3 days behind the average of April 25th. Leech Lake saw ice out on May 2nd, which was 5 days behind the average of April 28th. Also, Lake Vermillion and Lake Kabetogema went out of April 30th, which is pretty close to average. Lake of the Woods' average ice out it on May 3rd, so we'll see when they go out.
Average Ice Out Dates
Here's a look at average ice out dates across Minnesota. Note that most lakes around the metro go out in April, so within the next week or 2, you should see open water. However, folks closer to the international border may not see open water until the end of April or early part of May. Spring is on the way!!
"April 22, 2019 - Spring leaf out continues to spread north. In the west, spring leaf out is 1-2 weeks early in parts of California and Nevada, and 2-3 weeks late in much of Oregon and Washington. In the east, spring leaf out is 1-2 weeks early in the upper Southeast, and 1-2 weeks late across the Great Plains, southern Midwest and Mid-Atlantic. Spring leaf out is four days late in Missoula, MT and Minneapolis, MN. Spring bloom has arrived on time to 2 weeks early in much of the South. Parts of Arizona, California, Nevada, and the Southern Great Plains are 1-2 weeks late. Spring bloom is on time in Philadelphia, PA, and Cincinnati, OH."
By Paul Douglas
Extended Forecast
SUNDAY: Cooler. Passing shower early. Winds: NW 7-12. High: 61.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Winds: N 5. Low: 41.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a cool breeze. Winds: NE 8-13. High: 56.
TUESDAY: Dry start. Rain arrives at night. Winds: E 8-13. Wake-up: 41. High: 57.
WEDNESDAY: Cool rain, heavy at times. Winds: E 10-20. Wake-up: 41. High: 47.
THURSDAY: Showers taper. Drying out late. Winds: N 10-20. Wake-up: 39. High: 49.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Late PM shower. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 40 High: 56.
SATURDAY: Sunny and milder. Winds: W 8-13. Wake-up: 45. High: 63.
This Day in Weather History
May 5th
1965: At least 7 tornadoes hit southern Minnesota. This outbreak is a preview of what would happen the next day…
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
May 5th
Average High: 66F (Record: 89F set in 2000)
Average Low: 45F (Record: 27F set in 1989)
Record Rainfall: 1.84" set in 1991
Record Snowfall: 0.3" set in 1991
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
May 5th
Sunrise: 5:57am
Sunset: 8:23pm
Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 26 minutes
Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 37 seconds
Daylight GAINED since winter solstice (December 21st): ~5 hours and 41 minutes
Moon Phase for May 5rd at Midnight
1.3 Days Since New Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights:
"Before dawn these next several mornings – May 4, 5 and 6, 2019 – watch for meteors in the annual Eta Aquarid meteor shower to streak across the heavens in an inky dark sky unmarred by moonlight. We expect the morning of May 5 to showcase the peak number of meteors. But try the morning before and/or after as well, as this meteor shower has a relatively broad peak. Although the shower can be seen from all parts of Earth, the Eta Aquarids are especially fine from Earth’s Southern Hemisphere, and from the more southerly latitudes in the Northern Hemisphere. Appreciably north of 40 degrees north latitude (the latitude of Denver, Colorado; Beijing, China; and Madrid, Spain), the meteors are few and far between. The reason has to do with the time of twilight and sunrise on the various parts of Earth. To learn more, check this post on why more Eta Aquariid meteors are visible in the Southern Hemisphere. It’s also helps to know that – as seen from all parts of Earth – the dark hour before dawn typically presents the greatest number of Eta Aquariid meteors."
National Weather Outlook
