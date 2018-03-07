CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An auction to sell West Virginia's largest newspaper, the Charleston Gazette-Mail, is scheduled for Thursday.
The Gazette-Mail reports bankruptcy court filings show a second company, HD Media of Huntington, West Virginia, has placed a bid.
A subsidiary of Wheeling-based Ogden Newspapers was the highest bidder Jan. 30, when Charleston Newspapers, owner of the Gazette-Mail, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and issued a 60-day layoff notice to employees.
The amount of HD Media's bid wasn't disclosed. But to push the sale to an auction, HD Media had to bid $500,000 more than Ogden's $10.911 million by the Tuesday deadline under the bankruptcy court's order.
Notice of the leading bidder will be issued at the conclusion of the auction.
The Gazette-Mail's Eric Eyre won a Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting of the state's drug crisis.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.