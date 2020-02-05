A 38-year-old woman was arrested early Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of a real estate agent on New Year’s Eve in north Minneapolis.

She is the fourth person arrested or charged in the killing of 28-year-old Monique Baugh, who was tricked into thinking she meeting someone at a Maple Grove home for sale but was instead kidnapped, driven in a rental truck and shot in an alley.

Less than an hour earlier, her live-in boyfriend and the father of their 1- and 3-year-old daughters survived being shot at the north Minneapolis home as part of the same alleged plot.

Charged with murder and kidnapping are Cedric L. Berry, 41, of Minneapolis, and Berry A. Davis, 40, of Brooklyn Park. Elsa Segura, 28, of Fridley, is charged with kidnapping on suspicion that she made the call that lured Baugh to her death. Berry and Segura remain jailed, while Davis remains at large.

Police have yet to say what role the Minneapolis woman arrested Wednesday played in Baugh’s death. The woman, who is Berry’s wife, has yet to be charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Charges filed so far did not specify a motive, but one criminal complaint said the bloodshed occurred after Baugh’s partner and rising rapper, Jon Mitchell-Momoh, had just signed a contract and was “flaunting his cash on social media.”

Court documents point to at least one more person possibly being involved in the shootings. Segura is the girlfriend of an unnamed suspect whom Mitchell-Momoh identified to police as someone who “wanted to harm him,” the charges against her read.