FAIRFIELD, Conn. — E.J. Anosike had his seventh consecutive double-double and Koreem Ozier came off the bench to score 16 points, leading Sacred Heart to a 77-60 win over Fairleigh Dickinson on Saturday.

Anosike had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Pioneers (12-9, 5-3 Northeast Conference). Aaron Clarke added 13 points and six assists. Kinnon LaRose had 11 points and six rebounds. Cameron Parker, fourth nationally in assists at 7.8 per game, missed his second consecutive game with a sprained left ankle.

Xzavier Malone-Key had 14 points for the Knights (4-15, 2-6). Kaleb Bishop added 13 points and Brandon Powell had 10 points.

The Pioneers swept the season series. Sacred Heart defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 77-75 on Jan. 9.

Sacred Heart plays Mount St. Mary's at home on Thursday. Fairleigh Dickinson plays at Wagner on Thursday.