A home caregiver in Anoka County has been charged with criminal neglect after an 83-year-old man under his care was found naked without bedsheets and moaning in pain, with badly infected bedsores that were allegedly left untreated for weeks.

Mark L. Durocher, 56, of Coon Rapids, failed to provide basic care for the ailing man, who missed numerous hospice appointments between July and August of last year, according to court records. A social worker and registered nurse were scheduled to go the man's home once a week; however, appointments were canceled and no one answered the door when they arrived.

When emergency medical personnel arrived at the home, they found the man lying on a mattress with minimal clothing, no bedsheets and multiple bloodstains, court records say. He had multiple ulcers on his body, and it was unclear if he had been bathed, according to a criminal complaint in Anoka County District Court. Twelve days later a nurse again found the man naked, lying in the dark, with "blood and puss" pouring from bandages that were "severely in need of changing," the criminal complaint said.

Durocher has been charged with two counts of neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in bodily harm, both felonies. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on March 27. Reached by telephone Tuesday morning at his home, Durocher said he was not ready to respond to the allegations.

"These are by far some of the most serious types of elder abuse," said Anoka County Attorney Tony Palumbo. "In general, when a vulnerable adult is found in their own feces ... and is being isolated from caregivers, those are some of the worse cases we've seen."

In 2016, Minnesota received 71,665 allegations of maltreatment involving vulnerable adults across the entire state. By far, the largest single category was caregiver neglect, which accounted for 39 percent of these allegations, according to data tracked by the Minnesota Department of Human Services.