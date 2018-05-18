Anoka County authorities identified a bicyclist struck and killed Wednesday night after riding in the traffic lanes on Hwy. 65 in Ham Lake.

Tine Lyn Osgood, 49, of Ham Lake, was struck and killed on the highway near the intersection of 157th Avenue NE. The two drivers who struck her and other people had called 911 to report a crash around 10:40 p.m., the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said.

When deputies arrived, they found Osgood lying on the highway. Despite lifesaving efforts, she was pronounced dead, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Both drivers told deputies that Osgood was wearing dark clothing and her bike had no lights or reflectors as she rode near the line dividing the left and right lanes on northbound Hwy. 65.

The first driver, a 64-year-old man from Grasston, Minn., attempted to swerve to the right to avoid hitting her, but was unsuccessful.

A 20-year-old woman from Ham Lake driving directly behind the first vehicle also struck the bicyclist, the sheriff’s office said.

The posted speed limit in the area is 65 mph.

