Classes for most students at Annunciation School in south Minneapolis won't be in session Tuesday after a broken sewer main flooded the inside of the building Monday.

Preschool classes will meet Tuesday in their regular classrooms and in the Catholic church and school's community room. But school for students in kindergarten through grade 8 has been called off Tuesday, according to a notice posted on the school's Facebook page.

"School and Extended Day will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday February 25," the notice read. "Please continue to check your e-mail for updates."

On Monday, classes were dismissed about 11 a.m. after the main broke and sent water spilling into the school at W. 54th Street and S. Lyndale Avenue. A video posted by the school on Instagram shows water rushing into what appears to be a library and down a staircase leading to a lower level.

Cleanup will continue on Tuesday.

A crew working outside the school hit a sewer line nearby, which caused the flooding, according to media reports.