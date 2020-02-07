OSHKOSH, Wis. — There are concerns about the ice condition for the annual spearfishing rite that draws thousands to Lake Winnebago and Upriver Lakes.
The sturgeon spearing season begins Saturday in eastern Wisconsin. More than 12,000 licenses have been sold for Lake Winnebago and nearly 500 for the other lakes.
WLUK-TV reports fishing clubs are asking spearers to unload their equipment before venturing out on the lakes because the ice in some spots isn't thick enough to support a truck or car. Participants instead will use snowmobiles, four-wheelers or UTVs.
The season is scheduled to last 16 days, or until the harvest cap is reached.
