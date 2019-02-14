Dance like you're Irish

It's sure to feel like St. Patrick's Day when the quick-stepping Rince na Chroi Irish Dancers take the stage for their 14th annual "From the Stage to Your Heart." This joyful show features more than 200 performers doing traditional Irish dancing, with music by the Two Tap Trio and the Celtic rock of the Wild Colonial Bhoys. Based in St. Paul, Rince na Chroi is an Irish Dance School, but its dancers are seasoned performers, with the company averaging more than 100 gigs per year. (7 p.m. Sat., the O'Shaughnessy, 2004 Randolph Av., St. Paul, $15-$32, 651-690-6700, oshag.stkate.edu.)

SHEILA REGAN