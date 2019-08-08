Awful Announcing is back with its annual question: How would you rank the local broadcast crews for all 30 MLB teams?

The Twins have a bit of a tricky entry because while Dick Bremer handles pretty much every inning of every game as the play-by-play voice, the analyst work is spread evenly between every former player in Twins history. (OK, that's an exaggeration but seemingly not by much).

Voters generally seem happy, though, with the Twins' crew. The most common grade is "B," and almost 80% of voters give Bremer and Co. a passing grade of C or better.

You can vote via the Awful Announcing site until 9 p.m. Friday and look at results/vote on other MLB crews as well.

The Twins' broadcasters finished in the middle of the pack of all the teams in 2018. The best they have finished was seventh in 2014, the first year of the poll.

