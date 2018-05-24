Is it a contradiction to call "The Seagull" a peerlessly wrought interpretation of a theater classic while also describing it as less than a great movie?

An authoritative adaptation of Anton Chekhov's 1895 play, it's perfectly cast and impeccably acted under direction by Michael Mayer ("A Home at the End of the World") that finds new insight into Chekhov's famously oblique and subtext-laden dialogue. But there is also something over-intellectualized and bloodless about it.

Set on a sprawling lakeside estate outside Moscow and covering a span of two years at the dawn of the 20th century, "The Seagull" introduces us to a motley group of people — young, old, rich, poor, failures and successes — with little to do except torment one another.

Chekhov called his plays, including this one, comedies. But they aren't, really, at least not in the sense that most people understand that word. This is a tragicomedy that feels neither especially tragic nor particularly comic.

The quartet of protagonists who make up the heart of Chekhov's ensemble drama are some of the greatest roles in theater: the vain, aging actress Irina (Annette Bening); her son Konstantin (Billy Howle), an idealistic young writer; his naive girlfriend, Nina (Saoirse Ronan), an aspiring actress, and famous author Boris (Corey Stoll), Irina's much younger lover, who quickly catches Nina's eye.

Both Boris, who ghoulishly takes notes on everyone as fodder for his writing, and Konstantin, who dreams of creating a radical new form of theater, are stand-ins for different aspects of Chekhov. The aloof Dr. Dorn (Jon Tenney), who observes the goings-on with the clinical detachment of a coroner, is yet another. (Chekhov was trained as a physician.)

The Seagull ★★½ out of 4 stars Rating: PG-13 for mature themes, violence, drug use and partial nudity. Theater: Uptown.

Mayer does an admirable job of opening up the play, following his characters as they meander from house to lake to woods to barn, eavesdropping on their private conversations, arguments and declarations. But it sometimes feels as though the script is telegraphing what is revealed more subtly on stage.

As Irina, Bening shines, in a role — by turns needy, nurturing and nasty — that she seems to have been destined to play. And Ronan makes for an incandescent Nina. But, ultimately, "The Seagull" is easier to admire than to love.